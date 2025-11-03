Who really is Jennifer Aniston's new 'love' Jim Curtis? Meet her boyfriend with an unusual job involving other A-listers

Jennifer Aniston finally has a new man in her life! Over the weekend, the actress went social media official with her new partner Jim Curtis, hard launching a relationship that had remained more private over the last few months. The pair were first spotted vacationing together with Jennifer's close friend Courteney Cox in July, sparking speculation of a burgeoning romance that had apparently been quietly brewing for months. The pair were reportedly friends for a while before giving it a shot.

The pair didn't make a public appearance together until September, at the premiere of The Morning Show's fourth season in New York City, which Jennifer, 56, attended. Jim, who turned 50 over the weekend, was photographed standing by the side of the carpet, letting her shine while making his first high-profile appearance in support of her.

On Sunday, however, the Friends star finally hard-launched her new relationship with a photo of herself cozying up to Jim at his birthday party. "Happy birthday my love," she captioned the black and white shot, adding: "Cherished." Celebrity friends like Reese Witherspoon, Rita Wilson, Ali Wentworth, Julianne Hough, Isla Fisher and Leslie Mann all cheered them on.

So, who really is Jim Curtis? What's his claim to fame? Here's everything you need to know about him, from his professional life to his personal life before Jennifer…

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend Jim Curtis makes rare comments about 'finding love'

What does he do?

Jim is a longtime member of the health and wellness space. After working briefly in the stock exchange, he joined WebMD, exiting as their director after six years. He worked for four years with Everyday Health and a full decade with HealthCentral Corporation. Per his LinkedIn, in 2023, he co-founded UFACTORY, a TikTok shop retailer for high-end brands, and has been listed as an independent coach, advisor and guide since 2010.

© Getty Images Jim Curtis, Jennifer Aniston's new partner, pictured in New York City at "The Morning Show" premiere

Jim primarily works as a hypnotherapist, counting clients like Jennifer and Courteney, plus Julianne, Nina Agdal, Miranda Kerr, Lewis Howes and more. His bio reads: "I not only transformed my health, anxiety and relationships, I've helped thousands of others break free from their past & patterns to create an entirely new reality full of connection, abundance and love."

He lists himself as a "hypno-coach," primarily working with those suffering from mental health issues like anxiety as well as those with more pressing physical issues, hoping to transform them through "manifestations." Jim also explained on his website that he'd previously been misdiagnosed for a serious illness, stemming from painful lesions on his spinal cord, which encouraged his switch into the health sphere.

© Getty Images He's been in the public eye for decades, pictured here during an event for Everyday Health in 2008

Who is his ex-wife?

Not much is known about Jim's private life before Jennifer. However, Page Six reported that he was indeed married before, tying the knot with Rachel Napolitano in 2003 after four years of dating. Their engagement was listed in The Observer, which reports that Jim was 27 at the time while Rachel was 23, and working as a cocktail waitress when they met.

© Instagram Jim dubs himself a "hypno-coach" and a spiritual guide and advisor

"I think she's really hot," he told the publication. "I like to watch her walk. I find myself-even four years later-turning around to watch her walk by me. She just looks good." It is unclear when they split up, but they welcomed a son while together named Aidan, now a teenager who lives primarily with his mom, per PageSix.