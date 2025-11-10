Meghan Trainor stuns fans with dramatic weight loss in latest appearance

Meghan Trainor stunned fans over the weekend with her dramatic weight loss during her latest appearance at the Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles. The singer looked incredible in a waist cinching outfit that highlighted her slim physique.

The 31-year-old hitmaker looked every bit the modern-day princess in a strapless white ball gown adorned with shimmering crystal embellishments and a voluminous tulle skirt. Completing her glamorous look, Meghan styled her hair in a voluminous updo with face-framing tendrils, while dazzling in a sparkling diamond necklace and elegant ruched white gloves.

Fans were blown away by her transformation and took to social media to convey their surprise. "Who is this?" asked one fan. "OMG" wrote another. "Seeing her so skinny is so weird.. I gotta get used to it," said one more.

Her transformation comes after The 'Mother' hitmaker revealed she has been working with her personal trainer, Bella Maher, the founder of Malibu Bodies, for over a year, and Bella wanted to give a shoutout to her in her most recent Instagram post.

© Getty Images Meghan attends the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala

On Malibu Bodies' Instagram page, Bella shared a before-and-after photo of Meghan in the gym, taken in 2024 and 2025. In the caption, she wrote: "Watching her transform from the inside out has been one of the most meaningful parts of my work.

© Getty Images for Baby2Baby Meghan looked incredible

She did so much of this on her own before ever introducing a GLP-1, and even after starting it, the medication was simply a support, not the reason for her results. GLP-1s can be a powerful tool, but they're certainly not a transformation plan. SHE is the reason this worked."

© Alexander Tamargo Meghan onstage in 2014

Bella continued: "She prioritized strength training, protein, intention, structure, and showing up even on the days she didn't feel like it. She built this. She earned this. And now she gets to live in a body that supports her for life. SO proud of you, my girl!" Along with taking GLP-1 medication and "the lowest dose of Mounjaro", Meghan has been focusing on strength training and adding more protein to her diet.

© Instagram Meghan shares her before and after photos

Talking about her new workout routine and the lessons she has learnt, the mother-of-two told Entertainment Tonight back in March: "I learned a lot of tricks that I had no idea [about]. I was working out so incorrectly for so long. I was running and doing cardio and my body was inflamed, always."

© Todd Williamson/Peacock via Gett Meghan and Daryl at The Paper premiere

Meghan is also wanting to keep fit and healthy for her two young sons. She shares Riley and Barry with husband Daryl Sabara. She told Parents magazine in 2023: "I think when you have a kid you just realize, 'Wow, life is beautiful and precious. I want to be the best for my kid.' I've never been more motivated. I look at Riley and think, 'I'm going to do anything I can to live forever.'"