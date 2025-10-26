Meghan Trainor wows with before-and-after body transformation photos after changing lifestyle

Meghan Trainor has always looked amazing, but now she's feeling more confident than ever following a change to her lifestyle. The 'Mother' hitmaker has been working with her personal trainer, Bella Maher, the founder of Malibu Bodies, for over a year, and Bella wanted to give a shoutout to her in her most recent Instagram post. On Malibu Bodies' Instagram page, Bella shared a before-and-after photo of Meghan in the gym, taken in 2024 and 2025. In the caption, she wrote: "Watching her transform from the inside out has been one of the most meaningful parts of my work. She did so much of this on her own before ever introducing a GLP-1, and even after starting it, the medication was simply a support, not the reason for her results. GLP-1s can be a powerful tool, but they're certainly not a transformation plan. SHE is the reason this worked."

Bella continued: "She prioritized strength training, protein, intention, structure, and showing up even on the days she didn't feel like it. She built this. She earned this. And now she gets to live in a body that supports her for life. SO proud of you, my girl!" Along with taking GLP-1 medication and "the lowest dose of Mounjaro", Meghan has been focusing on strength training and adding more protein to her diet. Talking about her new workout routine and the lessons she has learnt, the mother-of-two told Entertainment Tonight back in March: "I learned a lot of tricks that I had no idea [about]. I was working out so incorrectly for so long. I was running and doing cardio and my body was inflamed, always."

She added that she was also keen to slow down the process of ageing. "So anything that'll help me age backward, I'm into it. I just learned about the NADs. I was like, 'make me Hailey Bieber, I'll do it, I'll take it' … I'm trying all the things. I love a doctor explaining stuff to me."

Meghan is also wanting to keep fit and healthy for her two young sons. She shares Riley and Barry with husband Daryl Sabara. She told Parents magazine in 2023: "I think when you have a kid you just realize, 'Wow, life is beautiful and precious. I want to be the best for my kid.' I've never been more motivated. I look at Riley and think, 'I'm going to do anything I can to live forever.'"