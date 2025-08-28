Meghan Trainor looks 'unrecognizable' after dramatic weight loss and plastic surgery

Meghan Trainor displayed her new look at Peacock’s The Paper premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday, and she looked so different following her weight loss transformation and plastic surgery. Meghan confessed in April that she had lost a significant amount of weight with the help of the GLP-1 medication Mounjaro, one month after she revealed she had both a breast augmentation and a lift. Meghan looked slimmer than ever in a plunging black and white romper that showcased the results of her surgery and her slimmed-down physique.

The "All About That Bass" singer's new look has left many fans declaring she looks "unrecognizable." In a recent TikTok video, Meghan took on the Nicki Minaj challenge that's currently going viral. The trend is taken from the rapper's 2013 track "High School", and in the accompanying music video, Nicki balances in a pair of heels with one leg crossed over the other while posing next to a pool.

© Variety via Getty Images Meghan looks slimmer than ever after her weight loss

Meghan took on the challenge and balanced on two dumbbells in a pair of sneakers during her workout, and fans did a double-take when they saw the video. "Dude… I did not recognize her," one commented. A second said: "I didn't even recognize her…" A third added: "Don't even recognize her anymore."

© Variety via Getty Images Meghan said her new breasts 'complement my body proportions'

Weight loss

In April, Meghan admitted that she and her husband, Daryl Sabara, had both turned to Mounjaro. "No, I don't look like I did 10 years ago. I've been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me," she wrote on Instagram. "I've worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my [second] pregnancy. And I'm so glad I did because I feel great." Meghan and Daryl share two sons, Riley, four, and Barry, two.

© Variety via Getty Images Meghan and her husband Daryl both took Mounjaro

During an appearance on her and her husband's podcast Workin' On It in April, Meghan explained more behind their decision to turn to the diabetes drug brand. "We did 75 Hard after [our son] Riley was born and, man, did we crush. Then, we heard more and more of our friends – and even our doctors – were on Mounjaro and Ozempic."

© Getty Images Meghan's fans think she looks 'unrecognizable' compared to her look before (pictured in 2023)

The couple decided on Mounjaro because it "had less side effects." Meghan added: "I was like, 'I don't want any of that,' and 'I know how to do it on my own.' I could do that, but when I asked my doctor, I was like, 'Tell me everything.' I did the research, and I felt safe."

© Getty Images Meghan loves the results of her breast augmentation and life

Breast augmentation

Meanwhile, Meghan's decision to have a breast augmentation is something she had considered since she was a teenager because they "were always sagging my whole life." She added in an Instagram post: "I've always struggled with loving my boobs before I got them done… My breasts look fuller yet completely natural and they complement my body proportions beautifully. They're finally twin sisters and not distant cousins."