Dukes of Hazzard star makes first public appearance following hospitalization

The Dukes of Hazzard star Catherine Bach is on the mend after suffering an embolism, which led to a stint in hospital and an outpouring of support from the show's devoted fans. The 71-year-old was spotted walking her dog just days after her hospital stay, sporting a brown long-sleeved shirt, jeans, pink trainers and a black cross-body bag. She appeared happy and healthy during the outing. Her The Dukes of Hazzard co-stars shared their support for the actress amid her unexpected health battle, after Ben Jones announced the news to longtime fans of the show.

"Breaking news! Our dear Catherine Bach has just been admitted to the hospital in Los Angeles on an emergency basis," Ben and his wife, Alma, wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post. "Catherine has an embolism that probably developed as a result of a recent surgery. We will keep you posted, and Catherine will share her story as soon as she is recovered. She is so, so sorry to have to cancel her appearance at Cooter's this weekend. Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers. Love, Ben and Miss Alma."

Catherine was set to appear at Cooter's Place, a Dukes of Hazzard-themed museum and gift shop in Nashville owned by Ben. "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Catherine Bach's appearance at Cooter's Place in Nashville on November 1 and 2, 2025, has been canceled," the establishment shared in a statement.

"Catherine and Cooter's Place are very sorry for any inconvenience. We will reschedule and announce the new date as soon as it's set. Thank you for your understanding and continued support." Her other co-stars, Tom Wopat (Luke Duke) and John Schneider (Bo Duke), also took to social media to share their support for Catherine.

"Tom and the Wopat Webcrew are sending our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Catherine Bach, who was recently hospitalized," he wrote, alongside a throwback photo of the pair. John shared: "Attention Dukes of Hazzard family!! I just texted Catherine, and thankfully, she responded right away. Yes, she is in the hospital, but she assures me that she is going to be fine."

He continued: "She appreciates all our prayers and support and is truly disappointed not to be traveling this weekend. We love you, Catherine!" The star suffered an embolism, which is a blockage in an artery or blood vessel caused by a blood clot or other material, preventing blood flow and even causing tissue and organ death in extreme cases.

Catherine portrayed Daisy Duke on the show, which followed cousins Bo and Luke as they got into scrapes in Hazzard County, Georgia, while on probation for running moonshine. Daisy was their cousin, and she inspired the creation of the Daisy Dukes, a name for the tight-fitting denim mini-shorts for women.

The brunette beauty opened up in 2019 about the show's unforgettable legacy, which has endured for more than 40 years. "We've managed to entertain people after all this time. And now it's a hit on Amazon. It's just wonderful," she told Fox News. "This is what the show was about – entertaining people…I've done a lot of different things since that show, but this part somehow continues to connect with people. It just makes me proud. And I just love meeting the fans."