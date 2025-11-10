10 rock stars who married supermodels

Rock 'n' roll and the runway have always shared a magnetic pull. From the wild, glamorous unions of the '70s and '80s to today’s cool, grounded couples, rock stars and models have long been a match made in pop-culture heaven, with models often acting as muses for their rocker partners, with songs written about them, and album cover and music video appearances. As David Bowie, who married supermodel Iman, once famously said: "You would think that a rock star being married to a supermodel would be one of the greatest things in the world. It is". From decade-long partnerships to the ones that got away, HELLO! takes a look at some of the hottest rock star and supermodel pairings.
Mick Jagger & Jerry Hall
Mick Jagger met model Jerry Hall around in the mid-70s when their respective relationships were ending. The couple had a Hindu-style ceremony in Bali in 1990, which was later annulled in 1999. Over their two-decade relationship they had four children - Elizabeth, James, Georgia and Gabriel.
"Although I loved him and he swore undying love for me, I felt very unsure of him," Jerry said in her book Jerry Hall: My Life in Pictures. The news about Jagger's son with Brazilian model Luciana Morad was the final straw for the Texan supermodel. Though never legally married, their partnership remains one of rock’s most iconic unions and the two remain close friends.
David Bowie & Iman
David Bowie and supermodel Iman were introduced by a mutual friend on a blind date in Los Angeles in 1990. They married in 1992, first in Switzerland and later in a ceremony in Florence. Their daughter, Alexandria "Lexi" Zahra, was born in 2000. Their marriage, which lasted until Bowie’s death in 2016, is one of the most enduring and elegant in music and fashion.
Billy Joel & Christie Brinkley
Billy Joel and model Christie Brinkley first met in 1983 and married on March 23, 1985, aboard a yacht on the Hudson River. They were wed for nine years and have a daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, born in 1985. Though they divorced in 1994, their union became an emblem of ’80s glamour, and Billy’s song "Uptown Girl" is famously dedicated to Christie - she even appeared in the music video.
Keith Richards & Patti Hansen
Another Rolling Stone, Keith Richards met model Patti Hansen in 1979 at Studio 54. They married on December 18, 1983, the guitarist’s 40th birthday, and have two daughters, Theodora and Alexandra. In his autobiography, Keith said about Patti: "She is the most beautiful specimen in the WORLD. ... It certainly helps but it's her mind, her joy of life, and she thinks this battered junkie is the guy she loves." More than four decades later, their marriage remains one of rock’s most enduring love stories.
Rod Stewart & Penny Lancaster
Rod Stewart met model and photographer Penny Lancaster in 1999 and married her in Italy in 2007. They have two sons, Alastair and Aiden. Together for more than 20 years, Rod and Penny are proof that even rock ’n’ roll legends can find long-term love. Rod clearly has a penchant for models, having also married Australian supermodel Rachel Hunter previously.
Seal & Heidi Klum
Singer Seal and supermodel Heidi Klum met in 2003 when she was pregnant with her first child and began dating soon after. They married in May 2005 on a beach in Mexico and became known for their yearly vow renewal ceremonies. The couple share three children together – Henry, Johan and Lou – and Seal also adopted Heidi’s eldest daughter, Leni. After seven years of marriage, they announced their separation in 2012 but have remained amicable co-parents.
Eddie Vedder & Jill McCormick
Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder began dating model Jill McCormick around 2000, and the pair married in Hawaii in 2010. They have two daughters, Olivia and Harper. Known for keeping their relationship private, the couple balance fame with philanthropy through their foundation supporting health and social causes.
John Mellencamp & Elaine Irwin
John Mellencamp met model Elaine Irwin when she appeared on the cover of one of his albums and in the music video for "Get a Leg Up". in the early 1990s. They married in 1992 and had two sons, Hud and Speck. After nearly 20 years together, they divorced in 2011, but their marriage was among rock’s most quintessential all-American love stories.
Jamie Hince & Kate Moss
The Kills guitarist Jamie Hince met supermodel Kate Moss in 2007, introduced by a mutual friend. They married in July 2011 in a lavish English countryside ceremony. Though they separated in 2015, their stylish pairing epitomised London’s edgy rock-and-fashion scene of the 2000s.
Simon Le Bon & Yasmin Le Bon
Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon met model Yasmin Parvaneh in 1984 after spotting her in a magazine. They married in 1985 and have three daughters: Amber, Saffron and Tallulah. Still together nearly four decades later, they remain one of the most enduring and elegant rock-model couples. In an interview with D’Scene, she revealed why she thinks rock stars and models make a good match. "I think marriages between pop stars and models are more likely to stay together than any other combination. A model will never cite travelling or time apart as a reason to split up."