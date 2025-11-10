10 rock stars who married supermodels

Mick Jagger met model Jerry Hall around in the mid-70s when their respective relationships were ending. The couple had a Hindu-style ceremony in Bali in 1990, which was later annulled in 1999. Over their two-decade relationship they had four children - Elizabeth, James, Georgia and Gabriel.

"Although I loved him and he swore undying love for me, I felt very unsure of him," Jerry said in her book Jerry Hall: My Life in Pictures. The news about Jagger's son with Brazilian model Luciana Morad was the final straw for the Texan supermodel. Though never legally married, their partnership remains one of rock’s most iconic unions and the two remain close friends.