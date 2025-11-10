Vanessa White reveals she's pregnant AND engaged - and her Saturdays bandmates' leave emotional tributes

The Saturdays members have congratulated one of their bandmates on a major life update. Vanessa White, 36, announced on Monday morning that she is both engaged and pregnant. The singer - best known for being in the ‘00s English-Irish girl group The Saturdays - dropped the double bombshell news on Instagram with a series of photos showing off her noticeable baby bump and sparkling engagement ring. In the pictures, Vanessa sat down outside in a chair while cradling her bump which she bared in a crop top.

“There’s a V and E in love,” she captioned the beautiful shots. The star’s partner Emmanuel Lawal also shared the post to his own Instagram Stories. The announcement was inundated with many messages congratulating the English singer - including from her former bandmates.

The Saturdays was formed in 2007 with five members: Una Healy, Mollie King, Frankie Bridge, Rochelle Humes and Vanessa. Vanessa’s former group members took to the comments section to celebrate the singer’s exciting news. “The best [heart-eyes emoji] why in my head are you still too young?! You look beautiful V xx”

Frankie, 36, wrote. Rochelle, also 36, sweetly commented “congratulations my girl”. Una, 44, commented a simple “congratulations” with several red heart emojis. Other stars to comment on the post included Little Mix alum Leigh-Anne Pinnock. "Oh my goodness congrats beauty [heart-eyes emojis]" the fellow singer wrote. "Delighted for you! The best!" former Love Island host Laura Whitmore said. "Omg Ness!!! Congratulations [red heart emojis]" Pussycat Dolls alum Ashley Roberts also chimed in to offer her congrats.

Vanessa found fame with The Saturdays in the late ‘00s. After forming in 2007, the group released their debut album, Chasing Lights, a year later in 2008. They went on to have hits including What About Us, All Fired Up, Just Can’t Get Enough and Ego. After nearly a decade in the spotlight, the group went on an indefinite hiatus in 2014.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The Saturdays members pictured in 2014

Speaking to HELLO! in December 2023, group member Frankie, who is also a S Club Juniors member, opened up about a potential reunion with her The Saturdays bandmates. "Never say never," she said in an exclusive interview. "It's something that I think some of us would like to do, but not right now. I think no one's really ready, especially [with] Girls Aloud just coming back." Speaking of her bandmates she added: "We never fell out. We never really officially broke up or anything, so the option has kind of always been there."