Una Healy looks flawless as ever in sizzling bikini selfie The Saturdays singer looks incredible!

Una Healy is certainly making the most of the British heatwave, slipping into a chic animal-print, two-piece swimsuit from River Island. The Saturdays singer took to her Instagram page on Friday to share a sizzling selfie of herself showing off her flawless curve – and she looks stunning!

"I need think about getting better storage for my shoes," she wrote in the caption. Fans of the star rushed to heap praise on her physique, with one writing: "I looked at that pic about ten times before I even saw the shoes you look amazing, omg stunning." Another remarked: "Absolutely stunning."

Una Healy look stunning in her bikini, £14, River Island

The post comes shortly after Una took to social media to share a snap of her natural grey hair in a bid to encourage women to embrace their true roots. Sharing a photo of her greying roots, the Irish beauty wrote: "Isolation greys! I didn't think I would ever feel comfortable enough to post a photo like this and not care!"

She added: "I used to be mortified for having a few greys for years! But there are much more important things to be concerned about right now."

Meanwhile, during lockdown, mum-of-two Una joined many stars in hosting the at-home festival Hits Radio Live. Last week, the star channelled her inner country girl, rocking a pair of tiny denim shorts and cowboy boots as she promoted her appearance on Country Hits Radio.

She is making the most of lockdown with her two children from her previous marriage to rugby player Ben Foden. The former couple, who split up in 2018 after six years of marriage, are doting parents to son Tadhg John Foden, five, and daughter Aoife Belle, eight.

