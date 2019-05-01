Rochelle Humes has reunited with her estranged sister after 23 years They could be twins!

Rochelle Humes has revealed a hidden family secret that many of her fans were in the dark about. She has a younger half-sister called Lili Piper who she hadn’t seen for 23 years until the pair were reunited in 2018.

The Saturdays singer and This Morning guest presenter grew up with her mum and half-sister Emily. She shares a dad with Lili, but as neither of the girls saw him regularly, they hadn’t spent time together since Rochelle was five and Lili even younger. Rochelle was already friendly with her other half-sister on her dad’s side, Sophie, so was open to meeting another family member, but the meet-up was organised by an unlikely source.

At her management company’s Christmas party in 2017, Love Island star Kem Cetinay approached Rochelle and revealed he was a friend of Lili’s and had promised that he would try to reunite the sisters. Mother-of-two Rochelle, 30, handed over her phone number so Kem could make the introduction, and the next thing she knew she was planning to meet Lili for dinner.

Rochelle made the surprising revelation on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast, and explained that she was so nervous before the meeting that she took along her husband, JLS star Marvin, for moral support. But it turns out she needn’t have worried. Not only do she and Lili look so alike they could be twins, their connection was clear to everyone who knows them. “Marvin was like, ‘OMG, there’s more of you,’” Rochelle revealed – and she agrees. “We are literally the same people. We’ve spoken every day since – Jeremy Kyle style. It’s like we’ve known each other all our lives.”

Rochelle and Marvin married at Blenheim Palace in 2012 after getting engaged in 2010 and have two daughters of their own, Alaia-Mai, 5, and Valentina Raine, 2. Meanwhile, Sophie Piper, the sister Lili and Rochelle share, is rumoured to have been asked to appear on the next season of Love Island.

