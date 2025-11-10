Bridget Fonda, 61, is glowing amid 80-lb weight loss transformation

Bridget Fonda looked incredible as she stepped out with friends for a lunch date in Los Angeles, showcasing her slim figure in a laid-back outfit that suited the temperate climate. The 61-year-old donned a gray tee underneath a loose blue button-up shirt that featured floral designs, paired with black trousers and black sneakers. She added a black cross-body bag and tinted glasses to complete the look, and pulled her gray hair back into a tight bun. She was joined by three of her friends at Sweet Butter café and glowed as she enjoyed the outing.

Bridget looked happier than ever amid her weight loss transformation, which has reportedly seen her shed more than 80 lbs in recent years. The former actress has been open about her insecurities in the past, and how they hindered her progress in Hollywood before she retired in 2003. "What is it with my low self-esteem?" she said in a 2000 interview.

"I'm trying to be happy with my career. I think I should give myself a break, but I've got this bug that rides me. 'You should be doing better.' Every time I work, I'm frustrated with my physical inability to catch up to my mental picture." Bridget added that leaving the industry allowed her to learn self-acceptance.

"I measured myself against those who inspired me. I know there was a time when I took myself too seriously. I used to think 'God, I'm such a goof,'" she told MovieMaker in 2023. "Now I can have a good chuckle at my own expense. Self-flagellation is interesting for about a second."

"That fact has caused sorrow and frustration in my life," she continued. "But now I realize you have to give yourself a break. You come to accept that you might not have that in you. Or you can't see it in yourself. But when someone else cultivates it, what a great feeling."

© JISH / BACKGRID Bridget looked incredible amid her weight loss journey

Bridget enjoyed an incredible career in the late '80s, '90s and early '00s, and starred in projects like Scandal, The Godfather Part III, Single White Female, Point of No Return, Jackie Brown, Gloaming, A Simple Plan, and No Ordinary Baby. Her last on-screen credit was in 2002's Snow Queen, and the star was involved in a dangerous car crash the following year that prompted her exit from Hollywood for good.

© JISH / BACKGRID The 61-year-old retired from Hollywood in 2002

She welcomed her son, Oliver, in 2005 with her husband, famed composer Danny Elfman. Bridget hails from an acting dynasty, with her father being Peter Fonda, her aunt being Jane Fonda, and her grandfather being Henry Fonda. Bridget shared with The Guardian in 2000 that she didn't mind being linked with the famous family despite many claiming that her career was only successful thanks to nepotism.

© Getty Images Bridget was a huge Hollywood star in the '90s

"The nice thing is that I respect them. I never felt that I had to deny their existence or be embarrassed by association," she said. The blonde beauty also denied the rumors that she was feuding with Jane, explaining that they share a close bond. "At one time, there was nothing the press would have liked better than to set up a me vs Jane thing," she recalled.

© WireImage She hails from the famous Fonda family

"They were desperate for us to be bitter rivals...although we're close, I don't see her that often. She lives in Montana; I live in Los Angeles. I think people expect us to be constantly having these On Golden Pond hug-ins, and we don't. We're just not that kind of family – though I sometimes think it would be great if we were."