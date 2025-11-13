What happened to singer Akon? From recent arrest and career to complex home life

Akon was arrested after a Flock security camera alerted officers that a vehicle registered to someone with an out-of-county arrest warrant had been spotted at Tint World, an auto styling center. According to the CPD arrest report, the musician remained calm during the arrest and acknowledged that he was aware of the outstanding warrant.

A representative for the artist shared a statement with The Independent following Akon's arrest. "Due to a clerical issue the suspended license should have never been escalated, it was paid but not properly entered into the system. This will be soon rectified in the courts in early December," they said.