Skip to main contentSkip to footer
What happened to singer Akon? From recent arrest and career to complex home life
Subscribe
What happened to singer Akon? From recent arrest and career to complex home life

What happened to singer Akon? From recent arrest and career to complex home life

"Locked Up" singer Akon was arrested in DeKalb County, Georgia, and detained in jail for six hours – see details all about his life

Akon in white suit and blue shirt© Getty Images for BET
Maria Sarabi
Maria SarabiJunior Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Akon quite literally got "Locked Up" last week as he was arrested in DeKalb County, Georgia, according to police reports. The singer, whose real name is Aliaune Thiam, was detained by the Chamblee Police Department on Friday morning, before he was released from jail six hours later. The 52-year-old is a Senegalese-American musician whose work blends the genres of Reggae, R&B, Indian Film Pop, and Afrobeats. Akon rose to fame in 2004 and boasts five Grammy Awards nominations alongside a slew of wins, including American Music Awards, World Music Awards, and Billboard Awards. HELLO! takes a closer look at how the singer’s career has evolved over the past two decades – and what his recent arrest means for his future.

Akon performs during his concert at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on November 9, 2025 in New Delhi, India© Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Arrest

Akon was arrested after a Flock security camera alerted officers that a vehicle registered to someone with an out-of-county arrest warrant had been spotted at Tint World, an auto styling center. According to the CPD arrest report, the musician remained calm during the arrest and acknowledged that he was aware of the outstanding warrant.

A representative for the artist shared a statement with The Independent following Akon's arrest. "Due to a clerical issue the suspended license should have never been escalated, it was paid but not properly entered into the system. This will be soon rectified in the courts in early December," they said.

Akon is seen leaving Fox 29's 'Good Day' at FOX 29 Studios on July 16, 2025 © GC Images

September incident

The musician was wanted in Roswell, Georgia, in connection with an incident that took place in September. Police reportedly found Akon stranded on the side of the road after the battery in his Tesla Cybertruck died. During the stop, officers discovered he was driving with a suspended license. He was issued a citation, his license was confiscated, and authorities also seized an illegal vape.

Akon performs during his concert at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on November 9, 2025 in New Delhi, India© Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Tour

Akon is currently undergoing a tour in India. Despite his arrest, the musician took to Instagram this week to share a video of himself performing his track "Akon's Beautiful Day" in a studio. He captioned the post: "It's a beautiful day."

Akon in gray blazer in 2004© FilmMagic

Fame

The singer rose to prominence in the Noughties with his hit single "Locked Up". He’s also known for his songs "Smack That", " Lonely", and "I Wanna Love You". Akon made history as the first solo artist to simultaneously hold the top two spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart — not once, but twice. Today, his net worth stands at a staggering $50 million.

The star founded his company, Akon Lighting Africa, in 2014 in partnership with Samba Battily and Thione Niang. Akon planned to bring electricity and economic opportunity to 600 million people across Africa. Supported by a $1 billion credit line from a Chinese solar company, the project has already brought power to communities in over a dozen African nations – among them Senegal, Niger, and Benin.

Akon in white suit and Tomeka Thiam in red dress at the 2024 BET Awards© Billboard via Getty Images

Family

In September, Akon's wife, Tomeka Thiam, filed for divorce after 28 years of marriage citing irreconcilable differences.. The singer is a father to seven boys and two girls, whom he shares with three different women. She requested joint legal custody of their daughter, with physical custody granted to her and visitation rights for Akon. She also asked for spousal support and requested that the court deny any such support to Akon.

More Celebrity News
See more
Read More