15 extraordinarily kind Hollywood stars, including one who gave away $75 million...

Viola Davis has accepted awards for her philanthropic work

Emmy Award-winning actress Viola has been rewarded and recognised in Hollywood for her long history of philanthropic work.

She has donated funds to keep her hometown library open, donated to her alma mater's theatre programme, and partnered with the Hunger Is campaign to eradicate childhood hunger in America.

The How To Get Away With Murder actress also worked with Vaseline to provide dermatological care to heal the skin of people affected by poverty across the world.

Accepting an award for the Jacqueline Avant HollyRod Humanitarian Award at the HollyRod Foundation DesignCare 2024 Gala, Viola made an emotional speech about the importance of giving and being kind and how her experiences of growing up in poverty inspired her to help others.

"I want to honour little Viola, I want to be the hero that she needs next. I want to be that person that came through the dark and said, 'I see you.' That's why I work with hunger. That's why I work with education. That's why I work with domestic violence. I see you.

"And as long as I am breathing, I know that my leg of this race is to pass the baton on to the next great runner who's gonna get it and put it out into the world and make others feel less alone, like Ms. Avant. I thank her for her life. I thank her for even thinking that I am worthy of this award. And while I'm still breathing, I am going to leave something in people."