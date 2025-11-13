Emily Blunt makes candid confession about marriage: 'That would not be good'

Emily Blunt has opened up about her experience of working with her husband, John Krasinski. During an interview for ELLE's 2025 Women In Hollywood Celebration issue, the actress reflected on how she's maintained a strong relationship in her marriage. The actress collaborated with her husband on the 2018 movie A Quiet Place, where they portrayed an on-screen couple, Lee and Evelyn Abbott, who navigate a post-apocalyptic world. "I don't think he knew what he was capable of," she shared of her partner. "So it's sort of like watching someone discover a superpower, which was wild."

The 42-year-old admitted that she was initially apprehensive about teaming up with John for the film. "Before we started, I was like, 'Look, I'm thrilled to be doing this with you, but do you know how to shoot this movie? Because I don't know how to shoot a movie. So I'm just asking,'" she recalled. "He was laughing and he was like, 'I think I do know how to shoot it. I don't know why, but I think I do.' Then, my God, did he. And can you imagine if he thought I was really [expletive]? That would not be good." She continued: "I think if we had done that movie and we didn't respect or admire each other, it would've been an absolute disaster."

© Getty Emily and John share two beautiful daughters

Emily oozed chic in a strapless leather corset and white tulle maxi skirt for her first look in the shoot. The actress served up a fashion marathon as she also graced the pages in a satin blue floral top with a yellow skirt adorned with white fluffy trimming. In another photograph, Emily donned a structured white cropped blazer with oversized shoulders that was styled with a blue pleated skirt. For a sultry sophisticated twist, the actress slipped into a navy blue velvet suit that featured textured detailing and gold button embellishments. The final look consisted of a black blazer dress adorned with a frilly white collar.

© Getty Images The couple married in 2010

The couple, who tied the knot back in 2010, share two daughters, Hazel and Violet. During the American Institute of Stuttering's 19th Annual Gala in New York City in June, Emily exclusively shared with HELLO! what the key to a happy marriage is. "Oh God, I feel like I always feel John and I [are] sort of put in this position where you have to kind of go that there is a secret. There is no secret, truly," she shared.