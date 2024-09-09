Emily Blunt and John Krasinski make rare family outing with daughters Hazel and Violet at the US Open

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski delighted fans with a rare family outing over the weekend, proving that even Hollywood's most beloved couples make time for precious moments with their children.

The power duo, who have been married for over a decade, were spotted attending the Women’s Final at the US Open in Queens, New York City, over the weekend. Joining them were their adorable daughters, Hazel, 10, and Violet, 7, both of whom seemed to enjoy the exciting atmosphere of the match.

The famously private couple, known for keeping their family life out of the spotlight, appeared relaxed and in high spirits as they cheered on Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula. Emily, 41, who recently made headlines for her friendship bracelet exchange at a Taylor Swift concert in London, looked effortlessly chic for the day of tennis.

She opted for a casual yet stylish black button-down shirt, paired with natural makeup that highlighted her fresh, glowing complexion.

A neutral lip added just the right amount of polish to her look, and her blonde locks fell softly in loose waves. Always one to embrace practicality, Emily kept a black billed hat handy for the bright afternoon sun, while round-framed glasses completed her laid-back ensemble.

John, 44, equally embraced the casual vibe, donning an olive-green long-sleeve T-shirt and his signature Boston baseball cap.

The A Quiet Place director sported black framed glasses, complementing his relaxed style. The couple, known for their strong bond both on and off-screen, sat on either side of their daughters, forming the picture-perfect family as they watched the thrilling match unfold at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Hazel, their eldest, showed off her own sense of style, wearing a navy blue shirt paired with a denim jacket and a white billed hat that mirrored her parents' casual yet chic approach. With her blonde hair peeking out from under the cap, she looked every bit as stylish as her famous parents.

Violet, meanwhile, stole the show with her sweet look, sporting a black mock turtleneck top and her blonde hair tied back in a neat ponytail. The little one, just seven years old, spent much of the match alternating between sitting on her mom and dad’s laps, enjoying the action from both vantage points.

It was a charming sight to see, as the family appeared to be fully immersed in the excitement of the game. Despite the intensity of the match, which saw Aryna Sabalenka defeat Jessica Pegula 7-5, 7-5, it was clear that for Emily and John, the real joy was in spending quality time with their daughters.

Outside of their family adventures, John Krasinski recently opened up about fatherhood in a hilarious and heartwarming interview on the Pop Culture Moms podcast, where he dished on which character from The Office he would trust to babysit his children. "Oh my God, definitely not Steve," he quipped, referring to Steve Carell’s iconic role as Michael Scott. "I mean, Steve in real life, maybe, but not Michael."

After some thought, John settled on a surprising choice. "I guess the person that I would choose to be my babysitter… it's gotta be Angela," he said with a laugh, referencing Angela Kinsey's character, Angela Martin. "That child will stay safe. It may be in a crate, but it will be safe the whole time." It’s clear that John’s trademark sense of humor remains firmly intact, even when it comes to discussing parenthood.

Earlier this year, John shared more about how much his daughters mean to him, particularly when it comes to involving them in his creative projects. Speaking to People, the director revealed that Hazel and Violet played a significant role in his upcoming film, If, marking the first time he actively engaged them in the filmmaking process.

"I was pretty sure that they thought I was an accountant before this," he joked. "Their mom was Mary Poppins and in Jungle Cruise, so she was off to a very biased start with our girls." It’s no secret that Emily, with her iconic roles, has long been a superhero in her daughters' eyes, but John was eager to show them his creative side as well.

In If, a fantasy adventure film, John brought his daughters into the heart of the project by sharing sketches and ideas with them as the film developed. "I told them when I was going out to write in the mornings, and I would bring home the sketches," he explained. "Of course, I'm a terrible artist, so once I started working with real artists and talking about how it would really look, they got really excited."

What’s even more special is that both Hazel and Violet’s imaginary friends make an appearance in the film. "Their two imaginary friends are in the movie, which is great," John added.