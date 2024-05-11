Skip to main contentSkip to footer
John Krasinski reveals rarely-seen children’s heartfelt Mother's Day surprise for Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski share two daughters

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
2 minutes ago
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are one of Hollywood's most beloved couples - and they're also the parents to their beloved daughters Hazel, 10, and Violet, eight.

Appearing on the Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon asked how the family do Mother's Day, as it's set to take place on May 12. The A Quiet Place director made it clear that his daughters have got the celebration covered. 

John Krasinski on Working with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Bradley Cooper and More on IF (Extended)

"It's the kids now - they run the show", John explained. "We got a 10 and almost eight, so it's a lot of like, 'Dad we got this. We rolled passed the pharmacy, we got her a mug and some BIC pens. We've got it covered.'"

The actor and director revealed that his wife absolutely loves that kind of present though. "You're like, 'Wow! She's going to love that', and sure enough, she does."

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are seen at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships on September 08, 2023 in New York City© Getty Images
The couple have been married since 2010, after meeting in 2008. But since that day, the couple have been smitten for each other. 

Emily said: "Meeting John really changed my life. When I feel the support that I have from him, I feel invincible. There's someone behind you on your good days and someone in front of you on your bad days."

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt attend the 16th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Tribute at the Four Seasons Hotel on October 19, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images
Meanwhile John is the self-proclaimed "number one fan" of his wife, who told Parade "I wouldn't be anywhere in my life without her."

"On a daily basis, but certainly … career-wise, as a dad, she pushes me to be better every single day at everything I do."

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt attend a special screening of "The Fall Guy" at BFI IMAX Waterloo on April 22, 2024 in London, England.© Getty Images
The couple welcomed their daughter Hazel in 2014, and two years later John revealed that he had something of an "existential crisis" after his first child's birth.

"I went through some really serious stuff," he said. "There is a mirror that is held up to me now. You have someone watching you. You have to lead by example." He then continued that parenthood allowed him to focus on "becoming a better person every single day.

Following the arrival of Violet in 2016, The Office alum told PEOPLE that his eldest was an "amazing big sister", who was a "big talker" and that they liked to go on bike rides together.

