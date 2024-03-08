Meet Emily Blunt and John Krasinksi's two daughters, Hazel and Violet

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are thought of as one of Hollywood's power couples. The pair have been together for more than a decade and tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony in Lake Como in July 2010.

John, known for his iconic role as Jim Halpert in The Office, has admitted in the past that he was enamoured by his future wife before they had even met after watching her performance in the 2006 comedy-drama, The Devil Wears Prada.

In an interview with Glamour magazine in 2016, the Jack Ryan actor stated candidly that when they met in 2008, Emily asked him if he'd ever seen the film.

© Alberto Rodriguez/GA John Krasinski and Emily Blunt attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California

"I said, 'Yes,' and she said, 'How many times?'," John revealed, adding: "And I said, 'A lot.' She said, 'What's a lot?' And I said, '75 times'. I'm lucky enough that she stayed with me and didn't realize that she had really married her stalker."

The couple met after being introduced by mutual friends at a restaurant in Los Angeles in 2008 and a year later they were engaged. They wed at George Clooney's estate on Lake Como in northern Italy. Fun fact: at the summer wedding, Emily introduced her sister Felicity to her Devil Wears Prada co-star Stanley Tucci and Felicity and Stanley are now happily married.

Since saying 'I do' at the gorgeous Italian wedding, Emily and John have gone on to welcome their daughters, Violet and Hazel.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's daughter Hazel

Emily and John welcomed their first child, Hazel, in February 2014. Proud dad John made the announcement on Twitter, now X, in a heartfelt statement by writing: "Emily and I are so incredibly happy to welcome our daughter Hazel into the world today! Happy bday!"

Although the family generally like to keep their family private and don't often share photos of their kids, The Office actor then later revealed a photo of their little one X as she turned three months old.

"Pics of kids should only come direct from parents, thrilled to introduce you guys to Hazel!!!"

John Krasinski shared this photo when his daughter Hazel was three months old

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's daughter Violet

Two years later in June 2016, the actors welcomed their second daughter, Violet. Now seven years old, Violet's entry to the world was announced on 4 July by John on social media.

"What better way to celebrate the 4th... than to announce our 4th family member!!! Two weeks ago we met our beautiful daughter Violet #Happy4th."

© Getty Images John Krasinski and Emily Blunt married in 2010

What Emily and John have said about their daughters

It seems like Emily and John's two girls have developed quite the personality over the years. During TV appearances and interviews, the pair have given insight into what their home life is like, particularly between living in Los Angeles and in London where Emily is from.

During a stint on Jimmy Fallon in 2016, Emily explained: "Hazel had my accent for a long time and would say things like 'water' [in an English accent] which I was really proud of. And then the other day she goes, 'Can I have some water?' [American accent]. And I went, 'It's water.' And she was like, 'No.'"

© Lionel Hahn Emily and John are one of Hollywood's best-loved couples

Emily then revealed that their accent changed once again when their daughters were being educated in London during the COVID-19 pandemic. Emily at the time had finished filming Mary Poppins Returns, and she told Jimmy Kimmel: "My little one sent me a video of her singing 'Jingle Bells,' and she goes, 'Jingle ol' da way!' Almost like a Cockney.

"It was almost like Dick Van Dyke singing 'Jingle Bells' with the craziest accent ever. It was kind of brilliant."