A-list moms who love to twin with their daughters

Hollywood has no shortage of stylish stars, but some actress-daughter duos take red-carpet harmony to the next level. Whether it’s Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe stepping out in perfectly coordinated silhouettes or Catherine Zeta-Jones and Carys Douglas embracing the same dramatic eveningwear flair, these pairs prove that elegance often runs in the family. From matching colour palettes to mirrored beauty looks, their synchronicity makes every appearance feel deliberately twinned. And with icons like Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson continuing to deliver radiant, look-alike moments, these actresses show that the most unforgettable fashion often comes in doubles.

© FilmMagic Reese Witherspoon & Ava Phillippe Actress Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe – who has modelled for brands like Draper James and Rodarte – often light up the red carpet with their uncanny resemblance. Reese's sculpted black gown and Ava's pearl-studded mini dress both play into their shared love of classic, feminine glamour.



© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Har Victoria Beckham & Harper Beckham Fashion designer Victoria Beckham and her daughter Harper frequently showcase coordinated elegance, each leaning into Victoria’s signature minimalist aesthetic. In satin cream tones and sleek silhouettes, they mirror one another with polished, grown-up sophistication.



© Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Heidi Klum & Leni Klum Supermodel and TV host Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni – who has launched her own flourishing modelling career – regularly wow with dazzling, high–glam looks. Heidi's asymmetric glittering gown and Leni's strapless shimmering column dress show both women confidently owning their red–carpet sparkle.



© Mike Marsland/Getty Images for O Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber Iconic supermodel Cindy Crawford and her model daughter Kaia Gerber share not only striking features but a love of timeless, pared-back style. Cindy's black midi slip and Kaia's chic mini version prove how seamlessly their fashion sensibilities align.



© GC Images Catherine Zeta-Jones & Carys Zeta Douglas Oscar-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones and her daughter Carys, who has appeared in fashion campaigns and magazine shoots, often make a stylish duo at events. Catherine's lace-trimmed black dress pairs perfectly with Carys' corset-detailed jumpsuit, highlighting their shared flair for dramatic eveningwear.



© WireImage Goldie Hawn & Kate Hudson Hollywood favourite Goldie Hawn and her actress daughter Kate Hudson – known for movie hits like Almost Famous and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days – continue to be one of red carpet's most radiant duos. Goldie shines in sequins while Kate echoes the sparkle with metallic-print trousers and a fluid black blouse.



© WireImage Lisa Bonet & Zoë Kravitz Actress Lisa Bonet and her daughter Zoë Kravitz – star of Big Little Lies, High Fidelity, and The Batman – are celebrated for their cool, bohemian style. Lisa’s floaty multicoloured dress and Zoë's cream mini with a leather jacket capture their effortlessly artistic, rock-and-roll aesthetic.

