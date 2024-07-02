The stars and their luxury summer vacations 2024 — Amal Clooney, Goldie Hawn and more

It's that time of the year where everyone starts to go away on vacation. Maybe you're planning to visit family across the country, or you've booked yourself a globetrotting adventure - the stars are also packing their bags and jetting off too.

As they swim in turquoise waters at super exclusive resorts in Bali, Greece and Italy, there's no doubt that the stars are enjoying extravagant vacations in far away places. Whether it's Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's family trip to Mexico, or Amal Clooney and George's trip to St Tropez. Here are the stars' most luxurious vacations in 2024.

1/ 8 Chrissy Teigen and John Legend It's a family occasion for Chrissy and John, who took their four kids on vacation to Punta Mita in Mexico. The singer songwriter shared a photo of himself with his kids swimming in a pool - a great opportunity to stay cool in the sweltering heat.



2/ 8 Goldie Hawn and family Acting legend Goldie Hawn shared a brief glimpse from her family vacation in Greece, as she sat with her granddaughter Rio. She wrote: "Vacationing with our family! It’s the greatest gift one could ever have".



3/ 8 Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos Jeff and Lauren are enjoying a romantic getaway in Greece - their eighth holiday in 12 months. The couple were joined by Lauren's ex-boyfriend Tony Gonzalez and his wife October, as they strolled down the beach.



4/ 8 Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos The longtime couple took a trip to Switzerland where they visited their daughter Lola, where they spent time on Lake Geneva. The couple said of their trip: "Hats off to the people in Switzerland. We were only in one city, but it's the cleanest. It's so clean."



5/ 8 Beyoncé and Jay-Z She may be one of the busiest women in music, but Beyoncé took some time out for her family with Jay-Z, as the couple hit the Hamptons. The songstress took to Instagram to share photos of herself looking super glam with her husband as they relaxed on a yacht.

6/ 8 Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas The Wednesday actress kicked off summer with a stunning photo of herself dipping into a pool, and a second in a bikini. The couple, who recently listed their Westchester home, plan to travel more, with Catherine explaining: "Michael and I plan to spend more time in Bermuda and Europe."

7/ 8 © Instagram Amal and George Clooney It's been a busy year for Amal Clooney, who revealed she had been working with the International Criminal Court in May. Naturally, she's taking some time to relax in St Tropez with her husband George Clooney, as they were pictured walking hand in hand towards the famous restaurant Jardin Tropezina, pictured.

