The stars and their luxury summer vacations 2024 — Amal Clooney, Goldie Hawn and more
Your favorite stars are jet setting around the world, from Greece to Denmark

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
2 minutes ago
It's that time of the year where everyone starts to go away on vacation. Maybe you're planning to visit family across the country, or you've booked yourself a globetrotting adventure - the stars are also packing their bags and jetting off too.

As they swim in turquoise waters at super exclusive resorts in Bali, Greece and Italy, there's no doubt that the stars are enjoying extravagant vacations in far away places. Whether it's Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's family trip to Mexico, or Amal Clooney and George's trip to St Tropez. Here are the stars' most luxurious vacations in 2024.

John Legend spends time with his babies in Mexico

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

It's a family occasion for Chrissy and John, who took their four kids on vacation to Punta Mita in Mexico. The singer songwriter shared a photo of himself with his kids swimming in a pool - a great opportunity to stay cool in the sweltering heat.

Goldie spends time with granddaughter Rio on holoiday

Goldie Hawn and family

Acting legend Goldie Hawn shared a brief glimpse from her family vacation in Greece, as she sat with her granddaughter Rio. She wrote: "Vacationing with our family! It’s the greatest gift one could ever have".

Lauren enjoys her vacation with partner Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos

Jeff and Lauren are enjoying a romantic getaway in Greece - their eighth holiday in 12 months. The couple were joined by Lauren's ex-boyfriend Tony Gonzalez and his wife October, as they strolled down the beach.

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa in Switzerland

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

The longtime couple took a trip to Switzerland where they visited their daughter Lola, where they spent time on Lake Geneva. The couple said of their trip: "Hats off to the people in Switzerland. We were only in one city, but it's the cleanest. It's so clean."

Beyoncé and Jay-Z on vacation

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

She may be one of the busiest women in music, but Beyoncé took some time out for her family with Jay-Z, as the couple hit the Hamptons. The songstress took to Instagram to share photos of herself looking super glam with her husband as they relaxed on a yacht.

Catherine Zeta-Jones enjoys the sun

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

The Wednesday actress kicked off summer with a stunning photo of herself dipping into a pool, and a second in a bikini. The couple, who recently listed their Westchester home, plan to travel more, with Catherine explaining: "Michael and I plan to spend more time in Bermuda and Europe."

Photo of the beach club at the Airelles hotel's Jardin Tropezina in Saint-Tropez, where George and Amal Clooney had lunch in June 2024© Instagram

Amal and George Clooney

It's been a busy year for Amal Clooney, who revealed she had been working with the International Criminal Court in May. Naturally, she's taking some time to relax in St Tropez with her husband George Clooney, as they were pictured walking hand in hand towards the famous restaurant Jardin Tropezina, pictured.

Reese Witherspoon straddles a bike in a town square

Reese Witherspoon

The Legally Blonde actress has been touring Europe this summer, enjoying Sweden and Denmark - and it looks like she's been eating well as she shared snaps of her foodie escapades, and even spent time with acclaimed chef Asma Khan.

