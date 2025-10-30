Goldie Hawn's strict rule for her four kids revealed

Kate Hudson credited her mom, Goldie Hawn, for instilling in her a strong sense of drive and independence in the acting industry. The 46-year-old opened up about the rule her mom set when she first expressed interest in pursuing a career in performance. Kate was honored alongside Sydney Sweeney, Wanda Sykes, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jamie Lee Curtis, at the Variety Power of Women presented by Lifetime event in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. "Thank God I had a mom who said, 'Make your own way,'" Kate told the publication. "When you become successful in the arts – and what I mean by 'successful' is when you’re making other people a lot of money – people really like to put you in a box. But nobody becomes an artist to be put in a cage."

She continued: "As you get older, you realize you’re the only one who makes the decision not to allow yourself to be in that cage. It means having to make fearless and risk-taking decisions that are really, really hard to do when you have a status quo that’s safe." The actress went on to share the advice her father, Kurt Russell, gave her early on in her career. "'Love what you do because you love it; don’t love it because you rely on it.' Because it’s so hard to rely on this business – it’s going to throw you all over the place," she shared.

© Variety via Getty Images Kate Hudson at Variety's 2025 Power of Women Los Angeles

Goldie previously spoke about her reaction to Kate's desire to pursue a career in acting — something she tried to postpone for as long as possible. The 79-year-old admitted that she blocked Kate from entering the movie business during her high school years because she wanted her to have a "normal life". "I didn't call an agent and ask them to be represented. I never did that," Goldie told People.

© Variety via Getty Images Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell with their daughter, Kate Hudson

"In fact, they wanted Katie for some show, and she was still in high school. And I didn't let her do it because I didn't want her at that age, I wanted her to live a normal life, finish school, at which point you figure that out, but don't start too soon." Goldie has always been firm about ensuring her children were self-starters in the industry. "No, they have to cut their own way," she said. "They don't want advice from their parents. Who does?... Too much advice. And also, they're doing it on their own."

She continued: "Who doesn't want to be bigger and better than their parents? That's the whole idea. The fact that we supersede our parents, that's what we're supposed to do. So, we wanted that. Kurt and I wanted that. And so, when we look at it, we go, 'Oh my God, this is just so awesome.'"