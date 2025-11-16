Who is Jack Doherty? All about the YouTuber arrested in Florida on drug possession charges

Jack Doherty becomes the latest social media influencer embroiled in scandal after it was revealed over the weekend that he was arrested in Miami Beach, Florida for a stunt gone wrong, after he was apprehended for holding up traffic while filming content, and eventually taken into custody on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and resisting an officer without violence. His mugshot has already begun making the rounds online.

Who is Jack Doherty, though? If you're new to the scene, here's all you need to know about the 22-year-old influencer and YouTuber, his claim to fame, his previous history with the law, and more on his arrest…

© Getty Images Who is Jack Doherty? Jack is primarily known for his presence on YouTube, although he has built a significant online following for himself in recent years, boasting over 28 million followers across his social platforms. He has 15 million subscribers on YouTube alone, and 10 million followers on TikTok, first making a name for himself as a teenager. When he was 13, Jack uploaded his first YouTube video of himself flipping markers (the year the bottle flip challenge went insane, mind you), and continued flipping objects and parlaying that into prank videos. His most popular upload came a year later, "I FLIPPED ALL OF THESE!!" which has over 30 million views.

© Getty Images As he's gotten older, a majority of his page one consists of elaborate pranks, social media challenges, and vlog style content, including but not limited to Walmart intercom pranks, the occasional personal video, skits, and "flex content," showing off his wealth amassed through his online fame like cars and massive mansions.

© Getty Images Jack's legal history This isn't the first time Jack has found himself in trouble with the law, though. In 2023, he and his bodyguard found himself in an altercation with a guest at David Dobrik's Halloween party, leading to an assault and battery lawsuit filed a few months later. In October 2024, he crashed his McLaren sports car hydroplaning along Florida's Turnpike while on his phone reading the chat from the streaming platform Kick, on which he was filming at the time. He ended up completely destroying his car, injuring his cameraman, getting a citation from Florida Highway Patrol and getting banned (temporarily) from Kick.

© Instagram His personal life While he tends to keep the more intimate details of his life off the internet (save for videos often playing on them), between 2023 and 2025, Jack dated OnlyFans model McKinley Richardson, even organizing a fake wedding while together. McKinley is a popular content creator as well, often collaborating with her ex while they were together, boasting nearly nine million YouTube subscribers.

