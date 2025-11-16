Exclusive: Hallmark's Tamera Mowry reacts to coincidences between new Christmas movie 'Tidings for the Season' and her personal life

In Hallmark's new movie Tidings for the Season, Tamera Mowry-Housley's character makes a comment about a "merry coincidence," but the "Countdown to Christmas" flick had some funny coincidences for the actress herself. Her onscreen love interest, Adam Kade (played by B.J. Britt), not only shares the same first name as her real-life love, husband Adam Housley, but he also works in news as an anchor, whereas Housley is a former national news correspondent. Reflecting on the parallels, Tamera told HELLO! in an exclusive interview, "I was reading it, and I was like, 'Are you kidding me? Wait now, I have to do this. I have to do this film.'"

The Sister, Sister alum plays Lucy, a single parent whose 10-year-old son Robbie, portrayed by Elijah-Justus Lewis, is a superfan of newscaster Adam Kade. Tamera, who is a mother to son Aden and daughter Ariah offscreen, laughed that she calls herself "the mom of Hallmark". "I feel like all my Christmas movies, I am playing a mom, and I absolutely love being a mother so I can see why," she said, noting that "there was something special about this script because the mom, she wasn't looking for a suitor. She was like, 'I'm good, we're good, just you and me, son.'"

© Hallmark Media/Syd Wong 'Tidings for the Season' stars Tamera Mowry-Housley as Lucy and B.J. Britt as Adam Kade

The TV star raved about the child actor who appears as her son in Tidings for the Season, hailing him as "perfection". Tamera gushed: "He's a phenomenal actor that I was so enamored by him that I think I scared him the first, like, two to three days of shooting. I was like, 'Oh no, oh no, oh no, oh no. What's happening?' Because I'm just like, 'You're amazing. Oh my God!'" However, after Elijah-Justus’ parents had him watch Tamera and her twin sister Tia Mowry's '90s sitcom Sister, Sister, she was "really cool" to her young co-star. "I could tell there was a switch in him," the Twitches actress recalled.

© Hallmark Media/Syd Wong Tamera revealed that Elijah-Justus Lewis' parents played her show 'Sister, Sister' for him

The official description for Hallmark's Tidings for the Season reads: "Adam Kade (Britt) is the serious face on the local news. His life takes an unexpected turn in early December when he meets Robbie (Lewis), a 10-year-old who is Adam’s biggest fan. Robbie has an important request: He wants his favorite newscaster to talk about more than just what's going wrong in the world. How about reporting on the good stories too? Adam is ambitious and wants to move up in the world, but he takes this question to heart as the holidays approach. He discovers Robbie’s mom, Lucy (Mowry-Housley), is a single parent working hard to take care of her son. The last thing she needs is anything complicating a very busy schedule, including Adam. As new friendships form and Adam gains a healthy perspective, his reporting changes. He starts covering feel-good stories about hometown heroes during the holidays. A romance develops between Adam and Lucy, and Lucy lets go of always being so self-reliant as she and Adam draw close. But when Adam’s reporting leads to bigger opportunities, he must decide what matters most this holiday season – the bigger job he has been longing for or his newfound community, including the love of a boy who thinks of Adam as his hero."

Tamera described the film as the "sweetest movie" and "obviously festive". "It's just this really sweet, beautiful, beautiful story about motherhood, allowing life to happen. Don't try to control everything and hide from what you're afraid of, face it, and giving love a chance," Tamera shared.

© Hallmark Media/Syd Wong Tamera's onscreen love interest in the new Hallmark movie shares the same name as her real-life love, husband Adam Housley

In addition to Tidings for the Season, the actress can currently be seen hosting Hallmark's baking competition series Baked With Love: Holiday, which debuted in October. Ahead of the series premiere, Tamera told HELLO! that Baked With Love: Holiday is "everything that you would anticipate a baking show to have, which is lots of fun desserts, a little bit of chaos, stress, tears, amazing judges, laughter."

When does Tidings for the Season premiere?

Tidings for the Season premieres on Sunday, November 16, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

How to watch Tidings for the Season?

The movie will air on Hallmark Channel and be available for streaming the next day on Hallmark+.