Holly Ramsay reveals real dynamic in Adam Peaty relationship as family feud escalates during 'stressful' time

Holly Ramsay, 25, has revealed her real dynamic with fiancé Adam Peaty, 30, amid a rumoured family fallout. Holly, who is the daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana, made an appearance in the new World Aquatics YouTube documentary chronicling the 2025 Swimming World Cup, joining Adam as a swim teach coach. Talking on screen, Holly shared an insight into how the couple have managed preparing for their upcoming wedding with Adam's busy swimming schedule.

Sitting on the couch, Adam revealed that Holly was busy working on the wedding registry list. "Preparing for the wedding amongst everything else he does is stressful, but we make it work. He's very good at agreeing with my decisions, which is the best way," Holly said with a laugh. In the documentary, Adam opened up about having Holly there to support him in the pool. "If I'm racing in trials or I'm racing another meet, she would just be there in the audience," he shared, adding, "It's definitely a new dynamic." He continued: "But I said to myself, when we start this season, that I wanted her there because it gives me balance, but also not time away from home for three weeks. And as someone who's going for their fourth Olympics, you need balance."

"I have five siblings, so the house is constantly chaotic, which is a little bit like being on tour," Holly admitted in the documentary. She also spoke about how being in a relationship with a swimmer comes with some "quirks" like making sure she always has snacks on hand. Speaking of her partner, she added: "There's definitely times where he just needs his own space."

Holly Ramsay appeared in the World Aquatics documentary

© Getty Images Holly proudly supported Adam from the sidelines at the Olympics

Adam and Holly have been engaged since September 2024. The couple are reportedly set to tie the knot at Christmas time in Bath. Recently, the couple's upcoming nuptials have been tainted by rumours of a family feud involving Adam's mother, Caroline Peaty.

Adam's rumoured family fallout

Claims of a family feud began in November after Adam's mum, Caroline, was reportedly not invited to Holly's hen party. Caroline's sister Louise Williams confirmed the reports in an emotional social media post that is now private. "@hollyramsayy I'm so glad that you had a great hen do. As a bride, you deserve that. However, as a person, you were divisive and hurtful towards a woman who I have loved and continue to love deeply," she penned. "A woman who opened her home and heart to you. You decided, for whatever reason, not to invite her, your prospective mother-in-law, to your hen night, yet Adam invited his father-in-law, your dad, to his stag night.

"You invited your mum (quite rightly) and even your mum's assistant, your sisters, your friends, my niece, but not my sister, your future mother-in-law. I have also seen messages passing between her and Adam about this and other matters, and, quite frankly, I expected better of you and definitely of Adam. You have inflicted a hurt on my sister that will take a very long time to heal if ever."

Adam Peaty with his parents

After sharing several cryptic posts herself, Caroline recently broke her silence on the fallout to the Daily Mail. "I know it’s the end," she told the outlet. "But please, the message I want Adam to hear is no matter what happens in the future, please know I love you, your dad loves you, you can come home and talk to me at any point."