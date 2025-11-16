Heidi Klum's model daughter Leni Klum puts her twist on the naked trend

Leni joined her mom on the red carpet of the GLAMOUR Women Of The Year Awards at Hotel The Ritz Carlton in Berlin, Germany on November 14, with the 21-year-old rocking a playful take on the Little Black Dress. The dress had an intricate leaf-adorned sheer fabric, which she paired with a black bodysuit. The dress featured a drop-waisted fit and flare skirt, and she paired it with simple black stilettos and kept her hair loose and straight.
Heidi was honored as a Global Icon at the annual awards show, to highlight "her impressive career, international influence and status as a true fashion and entertainment legend," and the duo made a fun entrance, posing for pictures with their arms wrapped around each other and full of smiles.
Heidi wore a sparkly leopard-print mini dress by Roberto Cavalli, and wrapped herself in a chocolate brown cropped faux fur coat.
Leni also surprised her mom by giving the laudatory speech before handing her mom the award for Global Icon. "Growing up, I watched her navigate the world, always with humor, kindness, and a smile that could brighten any day. She taught me that strength means knowing who you are, and that kindness makes you stronger. That you don't have to be glamorous, funny, or perfect all the time," she said.
"Please join me in welcoming this year's GLAMOUR Global Icon – my greatest cheerleader, my role model, my inspiration, my mom: Heidi Klum!"
The mother and daughter modeling duo both have distinct styles, although it's clear Leni has been inspired by her mother's maximalist fits adding her own elevated twist.
Leni has been opting for a more reserved look than her mom, complementing her elfin look at the VETEMENTS show at Paris Fashion Week with a chic black cropped shirt and matching knee-length skirt that featured a distressed satin hem.
In comparison, mom Heidi dared to bare in a sheer lace, floor-length gown with built-in gloves that exposed her bare body underneath. Heidi wore a pair of nude pointed heels and later added a gray double-breasted floor-length coat with structured shoulders and oversized black sunglasses for coverage.