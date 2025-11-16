Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Heidi Klum's model daughter Leni Klum puts her twist on the naked trend
Leni Klum, 21, is following in her mother Heidi Klum's fashion footsteps, placing her own twist on the naked trend

Leni Klum attends the Elie Saab Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2025 in Paris, France© WireImage
Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca LewisLos Angeles correspondent
15 minutes ago
Heidi Klum is known for her love of a bold red carpet look, whether it be short or sheer — and her model daughter Leni is now following in her mother's fashion footsteps, placing her own twist on the naked trend. As our fashion experts at HELLO! Fashion Monthly wrote earlier this month, completely sheer dresses are having a major moment amongst the A-List elite, from Margot Robbie's fully crystal-encrusted Armani Privé gown, to Chloe Kelly's see-through chainmail maxi, and almost every ensemble Kim Kardashian has worn on the All’s Fair press tour.

Leni Klum and her mother Heidi Klum attend the GLAMOUR Women Of The Year Award at Hotel The Ritz Carlton November 14, 2025 in Berlin, Germany© WireImage

Leni joined her mom on the red carpet of the GLAMOUR Women Of The Year Awards at Hotel The Ritz Carlton in Berlin, Germany on November 14, with the 21-year-old rocking a playful take on the Little Black Dress. The dress had an intricate leaf-adorned sheer fabric, which she paired with a black bodysuit. The dress featured a drop-waisted fit and flare skirt, and she paired it with simple black stilettos and kept her hair loose and straight.

Leni Klum and Heidi Klum attend the GLAMOUR Women Of The Year Award at Ritz Carlton on November 14, 2025 in Berlin, Germany© Getty Images for GLAMOUR Germany

Heidi was honored as a Global Icon at the annual awards show, to highlight "her impressive career, international influence and status as a true fashion and entertainment legend," and the duo made a fun entrance, posing for pictures with their arms wrapped around each other and full of smiles. 

Heidi wore a sparkly leopard-print mini dress by Roberto Cavalli, and wrapped herself in a chocolate brown cropped faux fur coat.

Leni Klum attends the GLAMOUR Women Of The Year Award at Hotel The Ritz Carlton November 14, 2025 in Berlin, Germany© WireImage

Leni also surprised her mom by giving the laudatory speech before handing her mom the award for Global Icon. "Growing up, I watched her navigate the world, always with humor, kindness, and a smile that could brighten any day. She taught me that strength means knowing who you are, and that kindness makes you stronger. That you don't have to be glamorous, funny, or perfect all the time," she said. 

"Please join me in welcoming this year's GLAMOUR Global Icon – my greatest cheerleader, my role model, my inspiration, my mom: Heidi Klum!"

photo of heidi klum and daughter leni at vetements show pfw© Getty Images

The mother and daughter modeling duo both have distinct styles, although it's clear Leni has been inspired by her mother's maximalist fits adding her own elevated twist. 

Leni has been opting for a more reserved look than her mom, complementing her elfin look at the VETEMENTS show at Paris Fashion Week with a chic black cropped shirt and matching knee-length skirt that featured a distressed satin hem.

photo of heidi klum wearing naked dress© Getty Images

In comparison, mom Heidi dared to bare in a sheer lace, floor-length gown with built-in gloves that exposed her bare body underneath.  Heidi wore a pair of nude pointed heels and later added a gray double-breasted floor-length coat with structured shoulders and oversized black sunglasses for coverage.

Leni Klum and Heidi Klum attend the Elie Saab Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2025 in Paris, France.© Getty Images

At the Elie Saab show, Heidi and Leni sat in the front row together, where Heidi looked effortlessly chic in a white and black polka dot two-piece suit while Leni paired a classic black midi dress with black high heels and bag.

