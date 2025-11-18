Lingerie-clad Kate Beckinsale honors late mom with stunning stage performance

It's been four months since Kate Beckinsale lost her beloved mother, Judy Loe, and she found a "magical" way to honor her memory by performing her "dream role" in The Rocky Horror Show. The 52-year-old showed off her singing voice while donning fishnet stockings, frilly underwear, a sequinned basque, and matching opera gloves to perform the iconic musical's biggest hits as she took on the role of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, made famous by Tim Curry in the 1975 film adaptation, The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Kate shared several videos on Instagram of her strutting her stuff on the stage alongside her co-stars, which went down a storm with the excitable audience.

The Underworld actress shared a lengthy caption, explaining why the show held such a special place in her heart and her mother's connection to the film's lead star. "My mum went to university with Tim Curry and went to see his opening night at the Royal Court Theatre upstairs nine months pregnant with me -so this felt like an even more magical moment," Kate penned.

"Plus getting to do what has basically been my dream role since the age of 11 with, without exception, the most extraordinarily kind, welcoming, tender, emotionally intelligent bunch of absolute [expletive] freaks was a blessing I could not have anticipated (and I was asked the day after my mum's funeral which felt like a double gift,)" she continued.

"Thank you to all of you for letting 'Don't dream it, be it' be a reality for me, even for just a night and for reminding me that in our darkest times everybody, even the most exuberant, buoyant people are carrying unimaginable burdens and it is those people who tend to extend an arm down the well and pull you out even just for a night and cover you in sequins," Kate added. "Thank you and thanks to the brilliant audience who went fabulously berserk. And to @lily_sheen."

© Instagram Kate donned fishnets and lingerie as she dedicated her performance to her mom

Kate shared the heartbreaking news of her mom's death on Instagram on July 15 following a battle with stage 4 cancer. She was 78. Alongside a carousel of photos from Judy's life, including during the early days of her career as an actress, Kate penned: "I don't want to post this. I am only posting this because I have had to register my mother's death certificate and it will soon become public record.

© Instagram Kate's mother Judy died July 15, 2025

"She died the night of July 15th in my arms after immeasurable suffering. I have not picked all the best photos, nor the best videos, because I cannot bear to go through my camera roll yet. I deeply apologize to any of her friends who are finding out this way or through the press, but I cannot go through her phone. I am paralyzed.

© Instagram Kate was heartbroken after her mom's death

"Jude was the compass of my life, the love of my life, my dearest friend. The vastness and huge heart of this tiny woman has touched so many people who love her dearly. She has been brave in so many ways, forgiving sometimes too much, believing in the ultimate good in people and the world is so dim without her that it is nearly impossible to bear. Oh my Mama.. I'm sorry, I'm so sorry. I am so sorry."