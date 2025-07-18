Kate Beckinsale reveals her mom died in her arms in emotional message: 'I am paralyzed'

Kate Beckinsale shared an emotional social media post announcing that her beloved mother Judy Loe, 78, had passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer, and revealed that she was "paralyzed" with grief.

The 51-year-old posted a carousel of photos from Judy's life, including during the early days of her career as an actress.

© Instagram Kate shared a touching tribute to her late mother

"I don't want to post this. I am only posting this because I have had to register my mother's death certificate and it will soon become public record," Kate wrote in the caption.

"She died the night of July 15th in my arms after immeasurable suffering. I have not picked all the best photos, nor the best videos, because I cannot bear to go through my camera roll yet."

"I deeply apologize to any of her friends who are finding out this way or through the press, but I cannot go through her phone. I am paralyzed," she continued.

© Instagram The actress was 78 years old when she passed

"Jude was the compass of my life, the love of my life, my dearest friend. The vastness and huge heart of this tiny woman has touched so many people who love her dearly."

The Underworld actress added that "the world is so dim without her that it is nearly impossible to bear", and signed off with a tear-jerking line, writing, "Oh my Mama.. I'm sorry, I'm so sorry. I am so sorry."

Judy revealed that she had stage four cancer in July 2024, shortly after the death of her husband, Roy Battersby. The proud mother was an acclaimed actress and starred in projects like Edward the Seventh, General Hospital and Monty Python's The Meaning of Life.

Kate's heartbreak

© Instagram Kate was extremely close to her mother

Just a week prior to her death, Kate shared an emotional video from beside her hospital bed, singing "Bye Bye Love" by the Everly Brothers to her ailing mother.

She shared a lengthy caption explaining the significance of the song, adding that Judy still had a lot of love to share.

"When my mom was 14, she was in a harmony group with her best friends Mary, Sylvia, (known as Fuzzy to this day because of an unfortunate perm decades ago) and Chris," she began.

© Instagram Judy battled stage four cancer for over a year

"Mary unfortunately is no longer with us but up until very recently, even though they are in their now late 70s, they would get together and still absolutely kill it."

"I am a very poor substitute not being a very good singer but I want my mom's dearest and oldest friends in her hospital room with her," she continued,

"I love you both and how much support and love you are sending, and it is a mark of my mother's extraordinary capacity for love and deep respect for relationship history that her friendships with her early school friends are still so very current," she added.

© Instagram She was an acclaimed actress in her own right

"Love you all but most especially my mom. X and apologise to anybody in the hospital subject to my dreadful singing."

Kate's father, actor Richard Beckinsale, sadly passed away when she was just five years old. He died of a heart attack at just 31, prompting an outpouring of love from the British public.

"It was really, really intense," she told Howard Stern in 2021.

