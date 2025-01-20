Melania Trump's rise to the White House – from humble roots in Slovenia to First Lady

Before Melania's first term as First Lady between 2017 and 2021, she admitted she wanted to "be very traditional like Betty Ford or Jackie Kennedy".

She also revealed that she isn't afraid to disagree with her husband. "I give him my opinions, many, many times. I don't agree with everything he says, but, you know, that is normal," she said in the past.

"I'm my own person; I tell him what I think. And I think that's very important in a relationship."

This time around, Melania's "first priority" is being a good mother to their son Barron.

"My first priority is, you know, to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife. And once we are in on January 20, you serve the country," she said on Fox & Friends ahead of her husband's inauguration.

Though Melania will make The White House her main residence for the next four years, she revealed she will be splitting her time between Washington D.C., New York City, and Palm Beach, due to her various responsibilities.

She explained: "I will be in the White House. And when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach."