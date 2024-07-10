Famous faces who don't use their real name: From Tom Cruise to Meghan Markle

Some of Hollywood's biggest stars spent years making a name for themselves which helped them become instantly recognizable around the world.

However, some of those names weren't the monikers they were born with, and many of the celebrities we know and love today actually go by stage names.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Celebrity children who dropped their famous parent's last name

From big-screen hitters like Tom Cruise, Will Ferrell, Emma Stone, and Reese Witherspoon, to music icons like Elton John and Lady Gaga – and even former working royal Meghan Markle.

Check out the celebrities who don't use their real name below…

1/ 13 © Getty Meghan Markle The former Suits actress' full name is actually Rachel Meghan Markle – the same Christian name as her on-screen character, Rachel Zane. The mother-of-two has never explained the reason behind her name change. We suspect, like many actors, the star scrapped her original moniker for a catchier stage name.

2/ 13 Will Ferrell Anchorman star Will Ferrell was "embarrassed" by his given name, John William Ferrell. "I remember feeling so embarrassed because my real name is John, John William Ferrell, so first day of school, I'd be John," he said on the MeSsy podcast. "The teacher would be like 'John Ferrell?' and it was so embarrassing to me to have to say 'Here, but I go by Will, I don't go by John.'" When asked why he chose to ditch John, he said: "It wasn't my choice. My parents named me John but they called me Will. I grew up as Will, but on a rule sheet, my legal name is John Ferrell."

3/ 13 © Getty Emma Stone Emma Stone was born Emily Jean Stone but had to ditch her first name after joining the Screen Actors Guild and discovering there was another girl who shared her moniker. However, in a recent interview, the Cruella star confessed she "would like to be" referred to by her original name whenever possible. When asked by The Hollywood Reporter whether she would correct a fan who called her Emily rather than Emma, she responded: "No. That would be so nice. I would like to be Emily."

4/ 13 © Getty Images Katy Perry Katy was born Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson to Pentecostal pastors Mary Christine (née Perry) and Maurice Keith Hudson, but for her stage name, Katy chose to adopt her filmmaker uncle Frank Perry's last name.



5/ 13 © Getty Images Tom Cruise Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise's full name is Thomas Cruise Mapother IV, after his father, Thomas Mapother III, but he shortened his moniker before his Hollywood career took off.



6/ 13 Lady Gaga Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta got her stage name from one of her producers, Rob Fusari. Rob texted her the Queen song Radio Gaga but somehow 'Radio' was autocorrected to 'Lady' and Lady Gaga was born.



7/ 13 © Getty Reese Witherspoon Reese's birth name is Laura Jean Reese Witherspoon, but she shortened her moniker to her mother, Betty's maiden name before she began her acting career in the 90s.



8/ 13 © Getty Nicolas Cage In a bid to avoid the dreaded 'nepo baby' label, Nicolas changed his surname from his original Coppola to Cage. He decided to opt for a different name so as not to be associated with his famous uncle, Francis Ford Coppola. Nicolas allegedly took inspiration from comic book hero, Luke Cage.



9/ 13 © Getty Gigi Hadid American supermodel Gigi Hadid changed her name from Jelena to her nickname "Gigi." According to Vogue Paris, the model's famous mother Yolanda invented the name "Gigi". Speaking to Style.com, the blonde beauty revealed: "In first or second grade, there was a girl named Helena and it got confusing with the teacher who had to call out our names, and so the teacher asked my mum, 'If I needed to call Jelena a nickname, what would it be?' And my mum was like, 'I call her Gigi sometimes,' and the name stuck."

10/ 13 © FABRICE COFFRINI Elton John Sir Elton John's original name is Reginald Kenneth Dwight. Later in life, the star reportedly grew to dislike his name. In a 1987 interview, the Rocket Man singer explained: "When I became Elton John, it was like a new lease on life. "I didn't particularly like being Reg Dwight. It had too many unhappy memories." According to various reports, the global star's new first name was inspired by his fellow bandmate, Elton Dean. John, meanwhile, was borrowed from musician Long John Baldry.

11/ 13 © Getty Lana Del Rey Lana Del Rey's full name is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant. She experimented with the stage name Lizzy Grant before settling on Lana Del Rey. Her source of inspiration? A Miami road trip with her sister, where she realized, she "wanted a name that sounded sort of exotic and reminded me of like the seaside on the Floridian coast."

12/ 13 © Getty Bruno Mars Peter Gene Hernandez is now known as Bruno Mars. The star's dad was reportedly behind the name change. "My dad has nicknamed me Bruno since I was two years old," he told Latina Magazine. As for his surname? "I was going to go by 'Bruno,' one name. Mars just kind of came joking around because that sounds bigger than life. That was it, simple as that," he explained.