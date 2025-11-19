Keanu Reeves pens heartfelt letter after he's reunited with valuable stolen items

Keanu Reeves has plenty of reasons to give thanks after he was reunited with valuable items stolen from his home in December 2023.

The 61-year-old actor penned a heartfelt handwritten letter after six watches, including one from the set of John Wick with an inscription on the back, were returned to him by the FBI.

"It is with profound gratitude and appreciation that I am writing this letter," Keanu began, according to the FBI.

He then thanked several agencies involved in the investigation of his missing items, including "the LAPD, the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office, the FBI's Legal Attaché Office in Santiago, Chile, Policia de Investigaciones (PDI), and Fiscalìa de Chile (Chilean National Prosecutor's Office)."

He concluded: "Thank you so much for all your effort, dedication, professionalism and cross-border cooperation. My warmest regards, Keanu."

The theft from Keanu's home was "believed to have been carried out by South American Theft Groups (SATG)… who travel to the United States and other nations to commit theft, the FBI said in a statement on Tuesday.

On July 29, Chilean authorities confirmed that they would turn over Keanu's stolen watches to the FBI after they recovered them during a police raid targeting "organized burglary crew members in Santiago, Chile."

The FBI confirmed that Keanu met with "FBI personnel and a Chilean PDI Officer in New York to receive his stolen property" in late August after identifying the watches recovered in the raid as those stolen from his Los Angeles home.

Keanu's six watches, including an engraved Rolex Submariner worth at least $9,500, are valued at a total of $125,000, Marcelo Varas, a police officer from Chile's robbery investigation squad, told AP in July.

"This case is a perfect example of the excellent international cooperation we enjoy with our Chilean counterparts and our local partners at Los Angeles Police Department," Akil Davis, the assistant director in charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office, said.

"While burglary is a local crime in the United States, the FBI works collaboratively with the Los Angeles Police Department and others to share intelligence via our Major Theft Task Force and through other channels.

"These crimes affect celebrities and non-public figures alike, and the FBI is committed to assisting our local partners in combating this scourge affecting the lives of innocent victims."

LAPD Chief of Police Jim McDonnell added: "This case underscores how crime today knows no borders, and how vital our international partnerships are in bringing justice to victims here in Los Angeles.

"The recovery of these stolen items – thanks to the outstanding collaboration between the Policía de Investigaciones de Chile, the FBI, and our detectives – sends a strong message that organized theft groups will be pursued wherever they operate.

"I am proud of the work our team has done alongside our federal and international partners to hold these criminal networks accountable."