Keanu Reeves breaks silence on 'secret' wedding to longtime girlfriend Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves has been in a loving relationship with his longtime girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, since 2018. Recently, they caused speculation that they had taken their relationship to the next level after the visual artist was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger, followed by reports that they had "secretly" tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in Europe over the summer. The couple prefers to keep their romance private, but in a rare move on Monday, Keanu addressed the rumors surrounding his relationship status and broke his silence on whether he and Alexandra are now officially husband and wife.

"It is not true," Keanu's publicist told E! News in a statement. "They are not married." In 2020, Alexandra shared her views on marriage in an interview with Vogue, telling the publication: "Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. How's that for dodging the question? I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships."

Keanu and Alexandra have known each other for years and collaborated on two art books together. Ode to Happiness was released in 2011, and the photography book Shadows hit stores in 2016. They reportedly started dating in 2018, and they made their red carpet debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in November 2019, which Alexandra told Vogue had "every single person" she knew calling her after.

Despite maintaining their privacy, the couple has shared some insights into their romance over the years. For Keanu's 61st birthday earlier this month, Alexandra shared a sweet post on Instagram alongside a photo of a heart-shaped cake with his name on it. She wrote: "Thank you to everyone for sending over sweet wishes for Keanu's birthday yesterday... he was well-celebrated!" She added: "To Keanu—who saw this post as a draft!—I am so grateful for your love and partnership."

© Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant are 'not married'

In August 2020, the Matrix star revealed how isolating with Alexandra during the COVID-19 pandemic brought them closer together. "It's been really wonderful to be with Alexandra," he told Parade. "We enjoy each other's company, whatever that may be. Once the beaches opened up, we went for a motorcycle ride, and we have a couple of projects."

© Getty Images Keanu and Alexandra have been dating since 2018

© Getty Images Keanu and Alexandra prefer to keep their relationship private

Motorcycle trips are a favorite activity for the couple, with Keanu telling E! News in February: "We have been on a couple of trips together on the motorcycle, and we have enjoyed it." Alexandra, meanwhile, previously admitted that she is grateful to have found love with Keanu later in life.

© GC Images Keanu and Alexandra met when they worked on a book together

"He's such an inspiration to me," she told People in September 2023. "He's so creative, he's so kind. He works so hard," she added: "The good news about falling in love as an adult is that I had built my own career by the time that my relationship had begun. I feel very confident in the relationship on the red carpet. I feel confident on it alone."