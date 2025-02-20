Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are still reeling from the news that their home in Beverly Hills was broken into, the latest in a string of celebrity home invasions also impacting NFL players like Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

However, things are looking up a little for the actress, 57, who was announced the morning of February 20 as one of the honorees for TIME's Women of the Year.

Laufey, Anna Sawai, Olivia Munn and many more were included among this year's field of honorees, with Nicole, A'ja Wilson and Jordan Chiles each receiving their own covers.

The star also sat down for an interview with the publication in Nashville, not far from her own home with her husband and their two teen daughters, Sunday and Faith.

She spoke about being unable to breastfeed at first in the days after giving birth, and how she received help from her sister Antonia Kidman. "I was so terrified, asking, 'What just happened? Where's my milk?'"

"I remember standing naked in the shower, and my sister helped me. She was my source of strength. She'd had five children — she had the wisdom to pass on."

The interview also featured quotes from Oscar-winning director and longtime friend and collaborator Jane Campion, who spoke of her work ethic and ability to fully immerse herself in a role, particularly her "rawness."

Nicole herself attributed it to giving herself completely to a project, something she says is also mimicked in her relationships, although also cautiously calls herself trusting to a fault, sometimes to her detriment.

"It's how I approach all of my relationships," she confessed. "I've been hurt because of that, but I'm still not jaded. I'm delicate, but I'm very giving. The emotions I offer are very, very real, so I need to know that if I'm giving that to you, you value it."

Jane added: "People believe if you have power, you don't have to go to a place of vulnerability. A lot of actors won't do that because it's uncomfortable."

The In the Cut filmmaker also commented on Nicole's feelings when she first moved to Hollywood during her headline-making marriage to Tom Cruise, and being perceived first and foremost as "Mrs. Cruise" as opposed to being a capable and successful actress in her own right.

"By the time she was married to Tom, people in America didn't understand Nicole had a whole career in Australia that was revered," Jane remembered. "They just thought she was riding on his career. She was in despair about the roles she was being offered, and wondering how she could change her trajectory."

Nicole also spoke on the idea of her being a workhorse, constantly putting out great material on the big or small screen, but admits that she gets just as tired as anyone else does, rejecting the notion that she is "superwoman."

She even talks of all the times she considered quitting, saying: "When there was nothing exciting or relevant coming my way, when there was massive criticism or bullying, when your self-esteem is shattered, when you've been hit with some massive loss or grief and go, 'I don't want to get out of bed. It's too frightening.'"

Jane added: "She's always been a star, and that star has come up and come down, but Nicole knows that in itself is not what makes her happy. What makes her happy is her work."