Inside Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's blended family with their two daughters Lea and Khai

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are taking the next step in their relationship by blending their families. The couple, who were first romantically linked in October 2023, have reportedly introduced their daughters, Lea De Seine, 7, and Khai Malik, 3, to one another.

According to People, the two little ones enjoy spending time together, a heartwarming sign of how seamlessly the families are coming together.

Bradley, 50, shares his only child, Lea, with his former partner, Irina Shayk. Gigi, 29, co-parents her daughter Khai with her ex-boyfriend, Zayn Malik.

Interestingly, Irina played a key role in bringing Bradley and Gigi together, having introduced them two years after her relationship with the A Star is Born actor ended in 2019.

The couple’s romance, which began over a year ago, started quietly, with their first public outing being a dinner date in New York City.

Since then, they’ve kept their relationship relatively low-key but have been spotted enjoying each other’s company on multiple occasions.

Their commitment to supporting one another is evident. Last year, as Gigi prepared for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, she revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Bradley was cheering her on, albeit from afar. "He is on dad duty but so supportive," she said, giving a glimpse into how the couple balances their busy lives.

For Bradley, fatherhood has been a transformative journey. During a recent appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard, the Maestro actor opened up about how becoming a dad to Lea in 2017 changed his perspective on life. "Honestly, I’m not sure I’d be alive if I wasn’t a dad," he admitted. "I don’t know what would have happened. I am not sure."

Bradley likened fatherhood to dropping a massive anchor that slowed him down when he needed it most. "I just needed someone to say, like, ‘We’re gonna drop this massive anchor,'" he said.

"I’m like, 'Why? We’re speeding! I just got an upgrade on the boat, and I know where the wind’s coming in.' They’re like, ‘No, no, no, there’s a tsunami coming in, and you need an anchor.'"

Having struggled with addiction in the past, Bradley shared that becoming a father motivated him to be the best version of himself and to provide a solid foundation for his daughter.

"I'm a father [seeking to do] the least amount of damage I can do to my daughter. To have a child not grow up in that way … I want her to have, as much as she can, a foundation that’s like 25 feet thick, cement, that she can walk on this earth with. That’s the goal," he explained.

Reflecting on those early days of fatherhood, Bradley confessed it took time for him to fully grasp the depth of his love for his daughter.

"[For the first couple of months I thought], 'I don’t even know if I really love the kid. It’s dope. It’s cool. I’m watching this thing morph'… [But] all of a sudden, it’s like no question," he said.

Now, he describes fatherhood as not only fulfilling but also grounding, providing him with a sense of purpose he hadn’t felt before."I can just feel the safety that she feels. It'’s so tangible; it’s palpable. That is so fulfilling."

Gigi, too, has embraced the joys and challenges of motherhood since welcoming Khai in 2020. Despite their separation, Gigi and Zayn have maintained a co-parenting relationship to ensure the best for their daughter.

Gigi has shared Father's Day tributes and birthday tributes to Zayn, naming him "Khai's baba", evidence that the pair have put the past behind them and focus on their daughter.