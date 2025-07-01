Exclusive: Vogue Williams defends daughter Gigi's new hobby she's 'very competitive' about

Vogue Williams took a break from parenting her three children to enjoy a day out at Wimbledon, where she opened up about Gigi's new hobby at the HELLO! x Emirates Power Duo Luncheon on Day Two of the Championships.

Looking ethereal in a cut-out white sundress in the blazing heat, the Irish presenter, 39, revealed she was not only a fan of watching the tennis, but also playing it with her husband Spencer Matthews, 36, and their kids Theodore, born in 2018, Gigi, born in 2020, and Otto, born in 2022.

In the joint interview, Vogue's My Therapist Ghosted Me co-host Joanne McNally joked that she had asked to have a tennis match against Vogue, but she was turned down due to her lack of skills.

"She hates people who can't play properly because she is very good," Joanne said. Laughing, Vogue replied: "I'm not very good at tennis but I love playing tennis against Spencer and I will take Joanne out and I will teach her a few things."

© Emirates The My Therapist Ghosted Me hosts opened up about their tennis skills

Poking fun at her friend, Joanne added: "I would be annoying to play with because I don't have any ability I would just be kind of fannying around for fun. Vogue is very competitive so she would want a game."

© Emirates Vogue and Joanne attended the HELLO! x Emirates luncheon at Wimbledon

When asked what Vogue's family are like at the popular sport, which sees celebrities and royals flock to SW19 every year, she replied: "Spencer also just whacks the ball. He's quite good but he's not consistent.

© Emirates Vogue joined stars such as Lady Eliza and Amelia Spencer

"[Our children] play tennis. We took them away on holiday and there was a coach and he was teaching them. And he said, 'Why are they so bad at tennis?' so I was like, 'She's five!' She's pretty good at tennis," she jokingly said, defending her kids.

Vogue and Spencer's parenting style

Vogue has often been praised for her candid approach to parenting, sharing the ups and downs of her life with former Made in Chelsea star Spencer.

Kindness is at the forefront of Vogue and Spencer's parenting style, she admitted to HELLO! in honour of World Kindness Day.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews share three children: Theodore, Gigi, and Otto

The Bear Grylls: Mission Survive star insisted that kindness starts at home. "I always try to teach my kids manners, to be polite and to talk to our neighbours. I tell them to make sure they stop and just say 'Hello', or 'How are you?' or 'How was your day?'" she said, adding that her eldest son is setting a good example for his younger siblings.

"Theodore, my oldest, is actually really good. My mum could come back from Spain and he'll sit down and he'll talk and be really interested in what she's saying.

"He's generally very kind. It's such a huge thing in their school as well, they get stickers for when they've shown an act of kindness. This is like the adult version of showing your act of kindness, it's really nice."