Planes, Trains and Automobiles star, 66, looks incredible in fitted white tee and dark red lip 38 years later

The Planes, Trains and Automobiles star brought her fashion A-game to The Age of Disclosure premiere in New York City. Laila Robins looked ageless at 66 years old while posing on the red carpet. She donned a chic business casual look with a white top, black tailored pants, and a blazer with a classic gingham pattern featuring gray, white, and black. She finished the chic look off with stacked beaded necklaces elegantly slicked back hair and a dark red lip.

© Getty Images Laila looked ageless at 66

She was born in Minnesota and attended the Yale School of Drama, from which she earned the Master of Fine Arts degree. The actress made a name for herself through her breakout role in Planes, Trains and Automobiles in 1987, which opened the world of acting for her. She then worked on An Innocent Man in 1989, True Crime in 1999, and She's Lost Control in 2014.

© Getty Images Her style is elegant and chic

The entertainer most recently worked on A Call to Spy in 2019, and has been regularly featured in Homeland, Gabriel's Fire, Murder in the First and The Walking Dead. She has been nominated for the Joseph Jefferson Award for her performance in A Streetcar Named Desire, as well as the Lucille Lortel Award for her role in Sore Throats.

When she reflected on her long successful career, she noted how when she first began in the entertainment industry, it was very difficult to "crossover" in the arts. She expressed: "When I got out of school, at Yale School of Drama, things were much more separate. If you wanted to do theater, you really wouldn’t go into TV; in fact, we kind of looked down our noses a little bit if you went to TV. When I got out, I had to sort of choose initially, and I wanted to be a dramatic, straight actress; I could do musicals, but I didn't want to get pigeonholed," per Cryptic Rock.

© Getty Images Laila attended the Yale School of Drama

She added: "Now people crossover all the time, whether it's TV, films, musicals, or straight plays; everyone's now allowed to crossover." Laila admitted that she had a difficult time getting onto the film or TV screen and explained: "I got to do a lot of the great classics such as Shakespeare, Chekhov, and Tennessee Williams. I really loved all that, although I was always a little frustrated thinking, 'Why can’t my film or TV career kick in?' That seemed to happen later."

© Getty Images She got her breakthrough role after she graduated

The performer eventually broke through into the TV and film world thanks to her "first Hollywood movie," Planes, Trains and Automobiles. She recalled: "It was really a baptism by fire. I was like a deer in the headlights. I still have a beautiful silver frame that Steve Martin gave all of us as a parting gift that has his autograph and PTA. I've got that on my front foyer table – it's always a reminder of what a nice initiation into Hollywood that was for me."