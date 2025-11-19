See Jodie Foster's then-and-now photos from child star to today as she turns 63

Jodie Foster is celebrating another year. The two time Oscar-winning actress turns 63 today, November 19. And Jodie's been famous for most of those years. The Flightplan actress starred in a Coppertone sunscreen television advertisement when she was just three years old. Jodie hasn't stopped since!

In her 60 year career, Jodie has become something of a legend. She's appeared in over 50 television shows, including Gunsmoke, My Three Sons, and Bonanza. Jodie was nominated for her first Academy Award in 1977 for her work in Taxi Driver alongside Robert De Niro.

As we wish Jodie a happy birthday, let's look back at photos from her iconic career.

© Getty Images Jodie was a child actress Jodie's parents, Evelyn "Brandy" Foster and Lucius Foster III, split before she was born. The actress was raised by her mom and her mom's partner in Los Angeles alongside her siblings, Lucinda, Connie, and Buddy. Jodie and Buddy were child actors and were the breadwinners for the family during that time. In 2015, Jodie opened up to Interview Magazine about her childhood career: "Some people get quick breaks and declare, 'I'll never do commercials! That's so lowbrow!' I want to tell them, 'Well, I'm real glad you've got a pretty face, because I worked for 20 years doing that stuff and I feel it's really invaluable; it really taught me a lot.'"

© Getty Images Taxi Driver was her breakthrough role When Jodie was just 14 when Martin Scorsese cast her in Taxi Driver as a child prostitute. She underwent a psychiatric assessment for the role and was accompanied by a social worker on set. The actress told The New York Times: "[Taxi Driver was] the first time anyone asked me to create a character that wasn't myself. It was the first time I realized that acting wasn't this hobby you just sort of did, but that there was actually some craft."

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Jodie won her first Oscar in 1989 The actress starred in a legal drama alongside Kelly McGillis. The movie was based on a real criminal case, focusing on the aftermath of a gang rape and its survivor's fight for justice. During her speech, Jodie said: "This is such a big deal and my life is so simple. There are very few things: there's love and work and family. And this movie is so special to us because it was all three of those things. And I'd like to thank all of my families, the tribes that I come from."

© Getty Images The Silence of the Lambs The role Jodie is probably best known for is Clarice Starling, the FBI trainee who interviews a jailed serial killer while hunting for another serial killer. She starred alongside Anthony Hopkins and ended up winning her second Academy for her work. In the actor's memoir, We Did OK, Kid, he said that on their last day of filming the thriller movie, the two had lunch together. "We had a big hug, and we both admitted to feeling a strange sense of distance during the shoot, due no doubt to the power of that script, which had us playing a cat-and-mouse game," Anthony wrote. "Since then, we've always greeted each other with great warmth."

© Getty Images Jodie's life with her children In 1998, Jodie welcomed her first son, Charles Bernard, with her former partner Cydney Bernard. Three years later, she gave birth to her second son, Christopher "Kit" Bernard. Jodie and Cydney split in 2008, but continue to co-parent. When she won a Golden Globe for her role in True Detective, Jodie thanked her children. "I just want to thank my family," she said. "Because Kit, my scientist son, and Charlie, my actor son who's starting his career, hopefully you understand the joy, such joy, that comes from doing really hard, meaningful, good work. So my boys, I love you, and this, of course, is for you."

© Getty Images The actress falls in love The actress met Alexandra Hedison, a photographer, director, and actress, in 2013. A year later, the two quietly married. Jodie and Alexandra keep their relationship private, but in October of this year, Jodie told People: "We do a lot of chatting, but it's usually about laughing about jokes or football or movies and things like that. So no, I think we're both in awe of each other, so I like to hear what she's doing."