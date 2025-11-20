Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola stuns in tight-fitted daring dress in head-turning appearance

Kelly Ripa’s daughter, Lola Consuelos, commanded attention at the GQ Men of the Year Awards on Wednesday night, stepping out in a show-stopping, body-hugging orange dress that lit up the red carpet. HELLO! viewed images from the star-studded London event, which drew fashion insiders, actors and recording artists from around the globe, and Lola stood out instantly among the A-list crowd.

The 22-year-old looked radiant in the bold gown, which featured a sleek, form-fitting silhouette and daring gold zipper detailing on both sides of her waist, offering subtle flashes of skin and adding an edgy twist to the classic red-carpet silhouette. Photos captured by event photographers showed the gown’s deep amber undertones glowing under the camera flashes, giving her look a warm, luminous finish.

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima Lola attends the GQ Men Of The Year 2025 after party

Wearing her hair pulled back into a sophisticated bun and accessorised with sculptural gold earrings, Lola let the dress take centre stage. The rich orange-red hue complemented her glowing complexion, while her soft glam makeup highlighted her striking green eyes and natural beauty.

HELLO! observed that Lola posed confidently against the signature bright-red GQ backdrop, effortlessly owning the spotlight among a sea of major celebrities. Inside the event, she was photographed mingling with guests and flashing her warm smile, blending poised elegance with youthful ease.

© Instagram Lola shares images on social media

Lola later shared the images on Instagram, quickly receiving a flood of praise. "Stunning," wrote one fan. "Beautiful, looking so much like your mama here," added another.

Her red-carpet outing arrives shortly after Lola posted a nostalgic bikini throwback. The budding musician shared a snapshot from a beach holiday, posing in front of crystal-clear ocean water in a burnt-orange triangle bikini top and white micro shorts with a Brazil-flag patch. Leaning back with a bright smile, her toasted-almond hair fell in soft, beachy waves down her back. "I miss my long hair I miss my tan pre save my song out november 21st #newmusic #hypochondriac," she captioned.

© WireImage Mark Consuelos, Joaquin Consuelos, Kelly Ripa, Lola Consuelos and Michael Consuelos attend the 26th Annual GLAAD Media Awards

HELLO! has been following Lola’s rise as an emerging artist, especially as she prepares to release new music. Her upcoming single "Hypochondriac," out November 21, marks the second track from her debut EP. Back in October, Lola revealed her first single, "Lola," with a heartfelt message:

© Instagram Lola's first single, "Lola" was released in October

"‘Lola’ was the first song @evigiorgi and I wrote together," she told fans. "Evi created such a safe space for me to truly let my guard down and tap into emotions I hadn’t visited in a while… This feels like just the beginning of a new chapter in my musical journey."