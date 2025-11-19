Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola, 24, sends 'apologies' to family as mom is left 'crying'

Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola had fans in a tizzy on Tuesday when she shared a nostalgic Instagram post that instantly captured the internet’s attention. HELLO! observed that the video, a throwback of Lola singing Annie as a young girl, drew an immediate wave of delighted comments from fans and family alike, with many praising the sweet glimpse into her childhood.

The 24-year-old posted the clip with a playful caption that read: "Come see me perform on the 12th :) should I open with Maybe or The Sun Will Come Out Tomorrow? (Apologies to my parents + brothers for having to hear this every night at dinner)."

© Getty Images for WarnerMedia Kelly Ripa and Lola Grace Consuelos

Kelly was the first to respond, writing: "Why am I crying?" - a comment that echoed the emotional reaction of many followers. "I can see your mom smiling as she recorded this… after hearing it a gajillion times," one fan joked.

Another chimed in: "Yes! Such a cute video!!!" The clip shows a young Lola belting out the Broadway classic with total confidence, her voice earnest and her expression full of childhood determination, the sort of home video that any parent treasures.

© Getty Images Kelly and Lola are very close

Kelly has always been proud of all three of her children, and HELLO! has followed the family’s close-knit dynamic for years. The TV host often speaks openly on Live with Kelly and Mark about the joys and challenges of raising Lola, Michael and Joaquin, and she frequently shares candid stories that resonate with parents everywhere.

Just recently on Live, Kelly and her husband and co-host Mark Consuelos were interviewing Jeremy Renner when the conversation turned to parenting tweens. Jeremy spoke about his daughter Ava, now 12, and how her friends knew he was famous before she did. Mark joked, "Yes, once you become a parent, you're immediately uncool!" Kelly agreed, adding: "Our daughter's grown now, but we had a teenage daughter at one point, right around this age — 12, 13 — it was brutal."

© Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos with their kids

Kelly and Mark have long been honest about the realities of raising teens, including Lola’s memorable prom-dress moment. During an appearance on The Jerry O’ Show in 2019, Kelly told host Jerry O’Connell that Lola secretly altered her custom-made prom gown without asking permission. When a photo flashed on the screen, Kelly laughed: "That's the prom dress that we had made — and she had altered behind our back."

But as both Kelly and Lola now say, those years ultimately brought them closer. In an interview on SiriusXM’s Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, Lola reflected on how her perspective has changed with age.

© Kelly Ripa/LIVE with Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Michael Consuelos and Lola Consuelos gather for Joaquin Consuelos' graduation ceremony at the University of Michigan

"When you're growing up, your parents are always like, ‘I’m just telling you, when you're older you're going wish you listened to me.’ There's so many times in my life where I'm now like, ‘Oh my god, I completely get it.’"

She added that the most valuable advice she ever received from her parents was simply to be "nice and respectful and kind."

"It's been really valuable," she said. "I forget that a lot of people don't get that foundational advice that should be a baseline of respect. It's amazing that you guys raised the boys and I so amazingly."

Experts in adolescent development note that moments of nostalgia, like childhood performance videos, often strengthen emotional bonds between parents and their adult children, especially after navigating tumultuous teenage years. It’s a pattern Kelly and Lola seem to embody, a relationship once marked by spirited independence now rooted in mutual understanding.

Along with Lola, Kelly and Mark are parents to sons Michael, 28, and Joaquin, 22 - and as their recent post showed, their family remains as loving as ever.