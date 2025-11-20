Kevin Spacey makes shocking confession as he admits he's homeless

Kevin Spacey no longer has a permanent roof over his head and admits he's now homeless.

In a candid conversation with The Telegraph, two years after he was cleared of sexual assault allegations, the former Hollywood star said he is "living in hotels and Airbnbs," after losing his house.

Kevin had been living in Baltimore, Maryland for more than 12 years but told the outlet times have been particularly tough recently.

© Chris J Ratcliffe He lost his home

The House of Cards actor is now living a nomadic lifestyle with no fixed abode. "The costs over these last seven years have been astronomical," said Kevin — who was acquitted on all charges of sexual assault on four men. "I've had very little coming in and everything going out."

'I literally have no home'

He continued: "You get through it. In weird ways, I feel I'm back to where I first started, which is I just went where the work was. Everything is in storage, and I hope at some point, if things continue to improve, that I'll be able to decide where I want to settle down again.

© Getty Images He says his financial situation is 'not great'

"I'm living in hotels, I'm living in Airbnbs, I'm going where the work is. I literally have no home, that's what I'm attempting to explain."

When asked about his current financial situation, Kevin confessed: "Not great," but was pleased he had not filed for bankruptcy. "It was discussed, but it never got to that point," he added.

Working in nightclubs

© Getty Images Kevin takes work where he can

Kevin was once one of the most sought after actors in Tinseltown, but most recently he was performing at a nightclub in Cyprus for a $1,000 fee.

Looking on the bright side of his living situation, Kevin told The Telegraph: "It's been incredibly positive. To have an opportunity to stop, look at my life, ask questions."

He also said he doesn't necessarily miss fame. "I'm so much happier and more comfortable. I’m not putting a hat on and ducking out of buildings. I’m walking with my head high, no glasses on my face, no hat, nothing to hide."

'It's going to happen'

Kevin also feels confident he will have the opportunity to get back into the movie-making business at some point.

"We are in touch with some extremely powerful people who want to put me back to work," he said. "And that will happen in its right time. But I will also say what I think the industry seems to be waiting for is to be given permission – by someone who is in some position of enormous respect and authority."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kevin Spacey becomes emotional talking about Elton John

Kevin added: "My feeling is if Martin Scorsese or Quentin Tarantino calls Evan [his manager] tomorrow, it will be over. I will be incredibly honored and delighted when that level of talent picks up the phone. And, I believe it's going to happen."