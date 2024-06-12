Kevin Spacey’s interview with Piers Morgan: biggest revelations from emotional interview

Kevin Spacey sat down on Piers Morgan Uncensored for a one-off interview where he discussed how he had been left on the brink of bankruptcy following his million-dollar legal fees after being accused of sexual assault and harassment. Here’s what we learned from the interview…

He regrets his initial statement about the sexual assault allegations

Kevin addressed the widely criticised statement where he came out as gay following accusations of sexual assault by Star Trek: Discovery star, Anthony Rapp. Reflecting on the statement, he said: “I have to take full responsibility for that statement, it stops with me, it was a bad statement. I should have made separate statements about my sexuality and about his [actor Anthony Rapp’s] accusation.

“I hope the fact that I am not guilty of what I was accused of, will at least in hindsight make people understand why I might have made it.”

The Baby Driver actor struggled with suicidal thoughts

He explained to Piers: “I want to live. I do want to live, but there were times when I wasn't sure if I would make it.”

Piers Morgan and Kevin Spacey

He denied any relationship with Jeffrey Epstein

After being photographed with Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell while on a tour at Buckingham Palace, Kevin vehemently denied any relationship with the late convicted child abuser, saying: “I am not a confidant. I've never spent time with him.”

King Charles reached out to Kevin

Kevin revealed that Charles, who knighted him ahead of the sandal, “indirectly” sent a message to him but refused to elaborate, saying: “I don't want to drag him into all this”.

© Daniel Zuchnik Kevin Spacey in 2017

On his sexuality

Kevin came out as gay in 2017 after being accused of sexual assault. He explained: “I was fiercely closeted for a very long time, and now that I am out, regardless of the fact that I came out in a way that was not the best coming out party ever, I would like to try to be as positive a voice for those who are experiencing difficulty in embracing their own selves and their own lives… Now I'm so much happier. So what they've said is true.”

His house is being sold

Kevin revealed that his home in Baltimore is being foreclosed and being sold at auction, saying: “I’m not quite sure where I'm going to live now, but I have been in Baltimore since we started shooting House of Cards there.” Speaking about potentially facing bankruptcy, he continued: “It's been a couple of times when I thought I was going to file, but we've managed to sort of dodge it, at least as of today.”

© Carl Court Actor Kevin Spacey leaves the Central Criminal Court on July 14, 2022

Kevin says he has no money

When asked by Piers about how much money he has in the bank, he replied: “None… You have some sense of legal bills. I still owe a lot of legal bills that I have not been able to pay… Many millions… The house itself is many millions.”

Elton John has been continuously supportive

Speaking about Elton and his husband David Furnish’s support, he said: “What's most interesting about the fact that they testified in the trial in the UK was that I didn't ask them… They insisted on it. That's the kind of friends that I have been very fortunate to have in my life.”

© Sylvain Lefevre Anthony Rapp accused Kevin Spacey of groping him a party when he was 14

On inappropriate behaviour

He said that “general inappropriate” behaviour in the world of theatre, but not criminal behaviour, was “absolutely true”. He explained that he “pushed boundaries”. He explained: “Being too handsy, touching someone sexually in a way that I didn't know at the time they didn't want… I agree that the word ‘grope’ is a very odd word.

© Chris J Ratcliffe Kevin Spacey speaks to press after leaving court at Southwark Crown Court on July 26, 2023

“I personally, I have caressed people, I have been gentle with people, that is the way that I am. You're making a pass at someone, you don't want to be aggressive. You want to be gentle. You want to see if they're going to respond positively. I think the word itself is not a word that I associate with my experience.”

The interview is available to watch on Piers Morgan Uncensored, YouTube