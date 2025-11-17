Celebrity homes open to the public, including Jimi Hendrix’s flat in London’s elegant Mayfair

Ever wondered what it’s like to wander through the spaces where legends lounged? From Prince's purple-hued Paisley Park to the walls which heard early drafts of The Beatles’ classic tracks, you might be surprised at how many famous homes you can not only visit, but step inside. Whether whisked away to Hollywood’s golden age or transported through rock ‘n’ roll history, many of these former abodes are now shrines to their illustrious owners, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the extraordinary lives behind the fame.

From Arnold Schwarzenegger's childhood home in Austria that’s now a museum, to the two former pads of Elizabeth Taylor that you can actually rent for your next getaway, these celebrity homes let you get up close and personal with fame – and the story behind it. Here are some of our favorite spots you need to add to your bucket list…

© Redferns You can tour the eclectic rooms where the King entertained guests Elvis Presley’s Graceland Graceland, Elvis Presley’s iconic Memphis mansion, was his home from 1957 until his death in 1977. It’s since been suspended in time and operates as a museum. The grand estate was inherited by Lisa Marie Presley upon her father’s death, and although the second floor is off-limits, you can visit infamous spots like the Jungle Room, with its green shag carpet and Polynesian influences, and the numerous living spaces where the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll entertained friends and family. Outside, the grounds include the Meditation Garden, where Elvis was laid to rest, and there’s also an adjacent museum complex filled with costumes, cars, and memorabilia steeped in history.

© Getty Images Paisley Park in 1989, featuring Prince's car parked outside Prince’s Paisley Park Nestled in Chanhassen, Minnesota, the home state of Prince, Paisley Park is less of a home than a creative playground. Completed in 1987, the sprawling complex was where he wrote, recorded, and produced nearly all of his iconic music from Lovesexy onwards. Today, visitors can step into the very rooms where Prince’s genius came to life, from performance areas to the dedicated “Purple Rain” room, as well as quirky spots like the ping-pong table where he reportedly beat Michael Jackson. The estate has been operating as a museum since the star’s death in 2016, honoring the hitmaker’s legacy and allowing fans to soak up the vibrant energy that crafted his music.



© SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Arnie's childhood bedroom is one of many spaces you can visit Arnold Schwarzenegger’s childhood home Before he made it big as The Terminator, Arnold Schwarzenegger spent his early years in the small village of Thal in Austria, in a flat that had no electricity or running water. The building that housed his humble abode was turned into a museum dedicated to the star in 2011, and you can tour the rooms where Arnie first started dreaming big and pumping iron. Expect to see a mix of childhood memorabilia, like the star’s childhood bed and bodybuilding accolades, as well as newer homages like a life-size bronze statue of Arnie in the yard. It’s a unique glimpse into the formative environment that fueled his legendary rise, and is well worth the visit for fans.

© Bettmann Archive Richard and Elizabeth at Casa Kimberly in 1963 Elizabeth Taylor’s Palm Springs and Puerto Vallarta homes If you’re looking to live like a Hollywood star on your next holiday, then a stay at one of Elizabeth Taylor’s glamorous homes might be just the ticket. Two of the many residences the Cleopatra star called home, including her grand gated estate in the Old Las Palmas area of Palm Springs, affectionately known as “Casa Elizabeth," are available to rent; although it’s the very image of modern luxury now, Liz once roamed these corridors during her time in the desert. You can also stay in “Casa Kimberly," formerly two separate casitas owned by Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, connected by a “Puente del Amor” (Bridge of Love). Located in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, the residence still has many of the original features loved by Liz, including a pink, heart-shaped bathtub. From illustrious vintage glamour to modern luxury living, both homes feel suitably fit for Hollywood royalty.

© Bruce Adams/ANL/Shutterstock Both Paul's (seen here) and John's childhood homes are now owned by the National Trust Paul McCartney and John Lennon’s childhood homes Tucked into quiet Liverpool suburbs, the childhood homes of Beatles legends John Lennon and Paul McCartney offer an intimate look at the ordinary beginnings behind the pair’s extraordinary partnership. John and Paul’s houses, where they lived for 17 and nine years respectively, doubled as creative spaces, and the pair are thought to have scribbled the first drafts of songs like “I Saw Her Standing There” in John’s front room. Now cared for by the National Trust, both houses allow visitors to step directly into the suburban settings where the Lennon-McCartney partnership first sparked.



© Getty Images A recreation of Jimi's bedroom, on display at the museum Jimi Hendrix’s London flat 23 Brook Street in Mayfair is the former home of two legendary music makers; while the downstairs flat is the former home of George Handel, the Baroque composer, the upstairs belonged to Jimi Hendrix. While the guitar icon lived there for less than a year in the ‘60s, the flat has been meticulously restored to that exact period, right down to his favorite Epiphone guitar and Persian rugs. Open to visitors as part of the “Handel Hendrix House” museum, the space captures the domestic side of Jimi’s whirlwind London years and is a must-visit for rock ‘n’ roll fans.



The restoration of the house was overseen by Johnny's siblings Johnny Cash’s childhood home Located in the tiny New Deal colony of Dyess, Arkansas, Johnny Cash’s childhood home offers a striking glimpse into the humble roots of the Man in Black. The star lived in the five-room farmhouse from age three until he finished high school. In 2014, the home was renovated and opened to the public as the Historic Dyess Colony: Boyhood Home of Johnny Cash, overseen by his siblings Tommy and Joanne. Restored to its 1930s appearance – complete with the original family piano – it reveals how a modest upbringing helped forge one of America’s most powerful musical voices.