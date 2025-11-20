Adam Peaty's sister Bethany 'targeted' - and role in feud explained

Despite being just days away from tying the knot, Adam Peaty and his wife-to-be, Holly Ramsay, have been hit with reports of an ongoing family feud between the Olympic swimmer's mother and the Ramsay family, which, Adam has now revealed, is part of an ongoing police investigation.

In a statement on his Instagram account on Wednesday, Adam revealed that his sister Bethany, who appears to have a close relationship with Holly, was heavily involved in the ongoing situation and had been "targeted."

Adam wrote: "Over the past few days, a lot has been reported and comments posted about the private life of Holly and myself. My sister Bethany has also been targeted. This has been almost entirely one-sided and, in many cases, excessive and intrusive. It has been deeply hurtful and upsetting to read, especially given the false basis upon which we have been targeted. What makes it worse is that it has been encouraged by members of my family."

Bethany can be see behind Tilly Ramsay, wearing a bridesmaid headband

He continued: "Bethany, Holly and myself cannot go into detail given an ongoing police investigation into serious matters that arose long before recent events. For those who know me personally, you know that I work so hard on trying to improve myself as a person who wants to contribute to making the world a better place.

"I am continuing to learn about myself and how I can be the man I want to be; a worthy partner, father, businessman, friend and athlete; even through these challenging times," he added.

He continued: "Bethany, Holly and I will get through this – we do not ask for sympathy. We just need people to be aware that there are always two sides to every story."

Adam went on to thank those "who have reached out and shown kindness and understanding" and explained that he and his sister "cannot go into detail, given an ongoing police investigation into serious matters that arose long before recent events". No further details were provided about the police inquiry.

Bethany's role in the feud

Bethany is one of Adam's three siblings, with the swimmer also having two brothers, James and Richard. While the exact details of the ongoing feud are yet to be revealed, Bethany appears to have remained close to her brother and future sister-in-law, Holly. Bethany is a bridesmaid to Holly, and she attended the bride-to-be's hen party, which became a central point of the family rift, according to Adam's aunt, who took to social media to weigh in on the rumours.

Within Holly's group of nearest and dearest, Bethany is well within the inner fold, being photographed in the bride's private dressing room with Tana Ramsay, Tilly Ramsay and Holly's aunt.

Bethany can be seen behind Holly

In a now-deleted post, Adam's aunt, Louise Williams, revealed how the decision not to include Adam's mum, Caroline, has hurt the family. "@hollyramsayy I'm so glad that you had a great hen do. As a bride, you deserve that. However, as a person, you were divisive and hurtful towards a woman who I have loved and continue to love deeply," she wrote in a now-private social media post. "A woman who opened her home and heart to you. You decided, for whatever reason, not to invite her, your prospective mother-in-law, to your hen night, yet Adam invited his father-in-law, your dad, to his stag night," the message continued.

"You invited your mum (quite rightly) and even your mum's assistant, your sisters, your friends, my niece, but not my sister, your future mother-in-law. I have also seen messages passing between her and Adam about this and other matters, and, quite frankly, I expected better of you and definitely of Adam. You have inflicted a hurt on my sister that will take a very long time to heal if ever."