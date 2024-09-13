Adam Peaty's ex-girlfriend's incredible words about Holly Ramsay following engagement news

Adam Peaty announced that he and his girlfriend, Holly Ramsay, are engaged on Thursday. Now, his ex-girlfriend, Eirianedd Munro, with whom he shares his four-year-old son, George, has shared her reaction to the news.

The fine art graduate, 26, who dated the Olympic swimmer for three years, had nothing but lovely things to say about Holly and the news, telling MailOnline: "She is nothing but a positive presence in our lives.

© Karl Bridgeman Adam and Eirianedd share their four-year-old son George

"She is so gentle and kind; I couldn't wish for a better stepmother for my son. We're so glad about the news and are wishing them the best."

Holly has an incredibly close bond with George and, on Wednesday, shared an adorable series of photos from their time together. The featured snap showed Holly and George supporting Adam from the sidelines during this year's Olympic Games to mark George's fourth birthday.

Gordon Ramsay's daughter also shared the sweet nickname the little one has for her.

She wrote: "Happy Happy Birthday George, it is the biggest honour to know you and I’m so grateful for all the time I’ve had with you [sparkle emoji] love lolly x."

© Getty Images Holly and George have an incredibly close bond

Another photo saw George with Holly's younger brother, Oscar, five, spending quality time together.

Holly and Adam's engagement announcement couldn't have been more perfect and delighted their nearest and dearest.

© Instagram The couple couldn't wait to share their engagement news

The couple broke the news with a series of incredible photos from their luxury holiday, showing Holly rocking her yellow diamond engagement ring while in a white bikini.

Alongside the photos was a gushing message from groom-to-be Adam, who wrote: "I can't believe you're going to be my wife. I'm truly the luckiest man on earth to have such a gentle, caring, and beautiful woman by my side. You fill my heart to the brim and give my soul peace."

© Instagram The couple seemed to have gotten engaged during a luxury holiday

"You have been with me when I’ve been at my lowest and helped me understand myself to navigate my own darkness. You have also celebrated the highs, which have been so many, as, for the first time in my life, I’m happy with the man I’ve become. You came to church with me and joined the incredible community we have there without a question," before quoting Bible verses relevant to their love story.

One of the first people to react to the news was Holly's TV star dad, chef Gordon Ramsay, who shared his own post, writing: "Congratulations to this gorgeous girl @hollyramsayy….so happy for you and @adam_peaty!

"Hols, watching you become the woman you are today with your kindness and your love is absolutely infectious… Adam is a very lucky man! Welcome to the family [red love heart emoji] One down, two to go."