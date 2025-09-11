Holly Ramsay is all abs in bridal white bikini as wedding countdown begins

Did someone hear wedding bells? Because Holly Ramsay is just a few months away from tying the knot with her Olympian fiance, Adam Peaty. The 25-year-old daughter of Gordon Ramsay took to social media to mark one year since her swimmer beau got down on one knee during his romantic proposal in Dubai.

The stunning image, which saw Holly flaunt her impeccably toned abs, was taken on the special day last year and made for the perfect backdrop for her glittering yellow diamond. "One whole year of being engaged [white love heart emoji] I love you more and more every day, now let’s get married," she wrote on Instagram.

While the exact date of Holly's wedding is yet to be confirmed, she previously revealed it was going to be a winter wedding, revealing it will be around Christmas. "There's just something so English about getting married in the winter. I love summer, but winter is my favourite time of the year. I want the Christmas magic feeling of everyone coming together, to celebrate and have a great time," she told the MailOnline.

© Instagram Gordon Ramsay's daughter re-shared a photo of her stunning engagement ring taken on the day popped the question

Royally inspired details

Like any excited bride, Holly has kept the details of her big day under wraps but did reveal that she took some inspiration from the Princess of Wales when it came to her dress. "I'm very excited. I'll not say whether it's traditional or not, because I don't want to give anything away. I've always been a huge fan of Kate Middleton's wedding dress, and the lace, and how traditional it is, so I took a lot of inspiration from her," she explained.

Holly said she has taken inspiration from the Princess of Wales' wedding dress

Gordon's joy

Holly also said that everyone in her family couldn't be more excited for the big day. "'Everyone has wedding fever! We're all very excited, and the countdown is on."

It seems that Gordon couldn't be happier to welcome Adam into the family. Upon Holly's engagement he penned on Instagram: "Congratulations to this gorgeous girl @hollyramsay... so happy for you and @adam_peaty! "Hols, watching you become the woman you are today with your kindness and your love is absolutely infectious. Adam is a very lucky man. Welcome to the family!"

© Getty Images Adam hailed Gordon for helping him overcome his struggles following the Commonwealth Games in 2022

Adam also previously explained how Gordon helped him during his "three years of hell" following the Commonwealth Games which saw him fall into a spiral of depression and alcoholism. He told The Sunday Times in April 2024: "He [Ramsay] is an incredible energy to be around and an incredible person to have that guidance from. Gordon is a high performer.

"He worked his way up to the upper echelons of his industry and works in a place where there's no [expletive]. I take a lot from that and from the professionalism he has every single day with a relentless pursuit. "So, when I see that, I'm like, 'Yeah, why can't I work like this? Why can't I do this every single day? Why do I have to be so emotionally engaged with things?'"