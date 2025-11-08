Inside Holly Ramsay's cheeky Soho Farmhouse hen party just weeks before Christmas wedding to Adam Peaty

The countdown is on! Holly Ramsay is set to wed her Olympian beau, Adam Peaty, very soon. But before the pair say "I do," they have headed off on their respective hen party and stag do. Holly - the second eldest daughter of globally-renown TV chef Gordon Ramsay - is in store for the send-off of dreams and has flocked to Soho Farmhouse in Great Tew in Chipping Norton with her famous mum Tana and sisters Tilly, 23, and Megan, 27, and the rest bride tribe.

"Bachelorette weekend starts now..I love my sisters and mama so much," wrote the influencer, 25, ahead of her weekend of celebrations. Upon arriving at the celebrity-loved location, Holly, along with her mum and sisters, enjoyed a delicious-looking lunch which was comprised of chicken, cucumber salad, garlic tenderstem broccoli and what appeared to be noodles. Holly then took a moment to capture her low-key bridal arrival look, which was comprised of stylish white jeans, long-sleeve white body with a plunging V-neckline and an off-white floor-length coat. She completed her look with white suede trainers and the finishing touch, a white pearl-adorned bridal bow in her raven hair.

Following the relaxed start to the weekend, Holly shared a peek of the pink theme of her party, sharing a photograph of a ginormous bottle of pink Moet and Chandon champagne emblazoned with the words: "Holly's Hen," alongside the date in swirly pink calligraphy. She also photographed the pale pink sippy cups she had ready and waiting for the arrival of her bridal party.

Margarita moment

Holly was beaming in front of a cardboard cut out of her husband to be, Adam Peaty

Following the lunch, Holly took a moment to capture the calm before the storm, sharing a sweet photo with her family in her ever-so decadent dressing room before sharing exciting snaps of her partying the night away. In true hen style, the party involved a cheeky cardboard cut-out of her athletic beau wearing his swimming trunks, as well as Adam-themed face masks. For the evening, Holly rocked a dazzling bridal white look, slipping into a white mini dress adorned with hundreds of diamantes. The look was complete with a cascading veil and headband that read "bride" in glittering silver letters.

Made of honours Megan and Tilly really got into the swing of things!

On the table were glasses of margarita cocktails and tacos, as well as lots of the usual hen do paraphernalia, including baby photos of the brunette beauty. Another snap showed Holly's sisters, Megan and Tilly, who are both Holly's joint Maid of Honour, getting into the swing of the night and wearing the paper Adam facemasks.

Adam's stag do

Meanwhile, Adam appears to be heading abroad for his stag do, wearing a T-shirt of his future wife's face

Meanwhile, Adam - who proposed to Holly in 2024 - appears to have jetted off on an international stag do, but Holly didn't forget to leave her mark on the trip, sending her husband-to-be away with a T-shirt covered in her face! "Wife 2 be" it read at the top. "Bachelor/Stag weekend," wrote the Olympic swimmer, 30, "@hollyramsayy has left me a gift [laughing and salute emoji]."