Tilda Swinton makes rare appearance with partner of 11 years she met on Narnia set

The British actress Tilda Swinton made a rare appearance with her partner Sandro Kopp, 47, at a private viewing of Wes Anderson: The Archives at the Design Museum in London on Wednesday night.

The Doctor Strange star, 65, has worked frequently with the director, having appeared in his films Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Isle of Dogs, The French Dispatch and Asteroid City. Tilda and Sandro looked ever so in love as they supported the famous director, 65.

1/ 5 © Laura Rose/Dave Benett/Getty Ima The couple, who have an age gap of 17 years, have been in a relationship since appearing in the film The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe in 2004.



2/ 5 © Laura Rose/Dave Benett/Getty Ima Tilda brought her usually eccentric sense of style to the evening out in London, wearing a beige PVC co-ord and black polo neck. Adding a quirky twist to her stylish look, Tilda slipped on a pair of dramatic black pointed-toe shoes with an elegant ankle tie.

3/ 5 © Laura Rose/Dave Benett/Getty Ima As for her glam, the Ballad of a Small Prayer star's immaculately bleached platinum locks were slicked back, her look punctuated with a pop of vibrant red lipstick. Meanwhile, Sandro, a distinguished German visual artist known for his Skype portraits and oil paintings, looked handsome wearing a velvet suit and red tie.

4/ 5 © Laura Rose/Dave Benett/Getty Ima The couple live together in Nairn, Scotland, with the artist moving into the home she used to share with her playwright ex, John Byrne. She previously insisted she still has a good friendship with her ex, with whom she shares twins, Honor and Xavier, both 26.

