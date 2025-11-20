Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Tilda Swinton makes rare appearance with partner of 11 years she met on Narnia set
Subscribe
Tilda Swinton makes rare appearance with partner of 11 years she met on Narnia set

Tilda Swinton makes rare appearance with partner of 11 years she met on Narnia set

The Narnia actress made a loved-up appearance with her partner Sandro, whom she has been dating since 2004, when they stepped out in London on Wednesday evening

Tilda Swinton (L) and Sandro Kopp attend a private view of 'Wes Anderson: The Archives' at Design Museum on November 19, 2025© Laura Rose/Dave Benett/Getty Ima
Isabelle Casey
Isabelle CaseyReporter
Updated: 5 minutes ago
Share this:

The British actress Tilda Swinton made a rare appearance with her partner Sandro Kopp, 47, at a private viewing of Wes Anderson: The Archives at the Design Museum in London on Wednesday night. 

The Doctor Strange star, 65, has worked frequently with the director, having appeared in his films Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Isle of Dogs, The French Dispatch and Asteroid City.  Tilda and Sandro looked ever so in love as they supported the famous director, 65.

1/5

Media Image© Laura Rose/Dave Benett/Getty Ima

The couple, who have an age gap of 17 years, have been in a relationship since appearing in the film The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe in 2004.

2/5

Media Image© Laura Rose/Dave Benett/Getty Ima

Tilda brought her usually eccentric sense of style to the evening out in London, wearing a beige PVC co-ord and black polo neck. Adding a quirky twist to her stylish look, Tilda slipped on a pair of dramatic black pointed-toe shoes with an elegant ankle tie. 

3/5

Media Image© Laura Rose/Dave Benett/Getty Ima

As for her glam, the Ballad of a Small Prayer star's immaculately bleached platinum locks were slicked back, her look punctuated with a pop of vibrant red lipstick. Meanwhile, Sandro, a distinguished German visual artist known for his Skype portraits and oil paintings, looked handsome wearing a velvet suit and red tie. 

4/5

Media Image© Laura Rose/Dave Benett/Getty Ima

The couple live together in Nairn, Scotland, with the artist moving into the home she used to share with her playwright ex, John Byrne. She previously insisted she still has a good friendship with her ex, with whom she shares twins, Honor and Xavier, both 26.

5/5

Media Image© Laura Rose/Dave Benett/Getty Ima

Tilda also said that Sandro and John have a good friendship. 'It's all quite boring really. The father of my children [playwright John Byrne] and I are good friends and I'm now in a very happy other relationship.

"And we're all really good friends. It's a very happy situation. Life doesn't have to be complicated. You just have to have compassion with yourself and stop blaming yourself when things do get complicated."














Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More