Alan Carr’s private life - including sad reason for splitting with partner of 13 years

Proving he's the best liar on television, Alan Carr thrilled viewers with his deception and game-playing during his time on the first season of the Celebrity Traitors. Brutally murdering best friend Paloma Faith and The Thursday Murder Club actress Celia Imrie in plain sight, the 49-year-old comedian killed his way to victory and was named the winner of the BBC reality game show hosted by Claudia Winkleman, taking home a large prize pot he donated to charity. While his star burns brighter than ever before in public, the Chatty Man continues to keep his private life close to his chest. Here's everything we know about Alan's life away from the showbiz spotlight, including a painful divorce and a career before fame in a call centre…

Where did Alan Carr grow up?

Born in June 1976 in Weymouth, Dorset, Alan spent most of his childhood in Northampton with his parents, Christine and Graham and younger brother, Gary. The comedian's father, Graham, was an ex-footballer and Newcastle United's chief scout. A far cry from his father's footsteps, Alan decided to pursue a career in comedy following his degree in drama and theatre studies from Middlesex University.

In his early 20s, Alan decided to move to Manchester, where he began working on his comedy while spending his days answering calls in a call centre. He spent five years at the centre before he managed to turn his comedy into a full-time job and rose the fame ladder with the likes of John Bishop and Jason Manford. He went on to host a popular chat show, Alan Carr: Chatty Man, which ran for 16 series from 2009 until 2016.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry Alan Carr won the first series of the Celebrity Traitors

Who is Alan Carr's ex-husband?

Alan and his former husband, Paul Drayton, 54, were together for 13 years before they publicly announced their separation in 2022. They first met in 2006 and after 10 years of dating, Paul asked Alan to marry him during a holiday to Indonesia. Alan told The Sun at the time: "He asked me to marry him in Lombok… I went to the toilet and came out to eat dessert."

The star continued, adding: "I was like, 'Oh my God, a filling's come out, just my luck on holiday.' I pull it out and it's this ring, and then the man on the organ starts singing, Can You Feel The Love Tonight?" The couple tied the knot in 2018 during an intimate ceremony in LA conducted by the singer, and close friend of Alan, Adele.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Alan and Paul Drayton first met in 2006 and tied the knot in 2018

Why did Alan Carr and Paul Drayton get divorced?

After three years of marriage, the couple revealed their sad news and released a statement explaining that they were separating. It read: "After 13 years as a couple and three years of marriage, Alan Carr and Paul Drayton would like to announce they are separating," the statement read. They have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go their separate ways. We request that their privacy is respected at this sensitive time."

© Dave Benett The couple announced they were going their separate ways in 2022

Following their separation, Paul, whose struggle with alcoholism was well documented and believed to have been the likely cause for the marriage's breakdown, revealed he had checked into a rehabilitation facility for his drinking. He shared an update at the time to his Instagram account and penned a caption that said: "It is with great sadness that I share the news that Alan and I have jointly decided to end our marriage."

The post continued: "This decision has been very difficult for us both and we part ways with great memories and continued love and friendship for each other as we go our separate ways. As part of my own journey, I proactively checked myself into a rehabilitation facility at the turn of the new year in order to get the help and support I need during this challenging time. This was not an easy step to take, but I know it is the right one going forward. These last couple of years have been challenging to say the least, as they have been for so many others. But I remain deeply committed to my journey of sobriety and strength."