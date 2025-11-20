Meet Jason Bateman's famous actress sister Justine

Jason believes that his sister is better off not having continued acting because she enjoys beating to her own drum and having more autonomy over her life. He expressed: "I think her passion for it had waned a bit. And so the fact that her activity is not as frequent or as high-profile as it was back then, I don't think bothers her as some might think. In fact, her interests have gone into other areas. She's now studying, I think, computer science. She's far too smart to sort of be at the mercy of somebody else's agenda or rhythm or schedule — at an industry's rhythm or schedule. So I'm positive that she's happy," per GQ in 2013.