Meet Jason Bateman's famous actress sister Justine

Jason Bateman's older sister Justine Bateman, 59, was also a child star like her brother, 56. However, unlike Jason who continued his acting career, Justine ventured out to different industries ranging from writing to advocacy. Learn all about his famous sister below.
Who is Justine Bateman?
Jason wasn't the only actor in his family, in fact, his sister was also a child star. Justine got her breakthrough role when she was 16 years old in the TV series Family Ties in the 1980s. As an adult she stepped away from the acting world and focused more on being a mother, studying computer science and her own art projects. She made her directorial debut for her film Violet in 2021 starring Olivia Munn, Luke Bracey and Justin Theroux, which is about a young executive who doesn't want to make fear-based decisions. She also became the author of her book Fame: The Hijacking of Reality in 2018, which talks about the psychological impacts of fame. Justine also published her book titled Face: One Square Foot of Skin in 2021, which featured the interviews of 25 people which helped create a fictional novel about beauty.
What was Justine's experience as a child actor like?
She recalled that her role as a child actor brought her distress at times. Justine revealed: "We were at the level of fame where you just can't go anywhere. You just try to keep your head above water ... [and] stay alive," per People. The performer added: "[For one], I found it frustrating having no control over what people thought of you. I'm not saying I'm ungrateful for fame at all. I'm just saying it's a crazy emotional experience."
What has Jason said about Justine's mixed feelings towards acting?
Jason believes that his sister is better off not having continued acting because she enjoys beating to her own drum and having more autonomy over her life. He expressed: "I think her passion for it had waned a bit. And so the fact that her activity is not as frequent or as high-profile as it was back then, I don't think bothers her as some might think. In fact, her interests have gone into other areas. She's now studying, I think, computer science. She's far too smart to sort of be at the mercy of somebody else's agenda or rhythm or schedule — at an industry's rhythm or schedule. So I'm positive that she's happy," per GQ in 2013.
Jason and Justine's sibling bond
In 2017, Jason shared in an interview with Marc Maron that the two live about a mile apart, however the duo don't see each other regularly. He revealed: "You're not handcuffed by blood. You've got to earn it. Jason added: "I could be a better uncle, brother, son, Marc."
Justine's advocacy for aging naturally
Justine has remained adamant about aging naturally and has made headlines for deciding to do so in 2023. She has openly spoken against injections like Botox and filler, as well as plastic surgery. Justine expressed her confidence during her interview with 60 Minutes Australia: "I just don't give a [expletive]. I think I look rad. I think my face represents who I am. I like it. I feel like I would erase, not only all my authority that I have now, but also, I like feeling that I am a different person now than I was when I was 20. I like looking in the mirror and seeing that evidence."
Justine's love and family life
Justine has been married to her husband Mark Fluent since 2001. The duo are the doting parents to Duke Kenneth Fluent, 2002 and Gianetta Fluent, born two years later.