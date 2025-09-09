Jason Bateman beams with pride as he steps out with rarely-seen daughters

Jason Bateman surprised fans on Sunday when he stepped out with his rarely-seen daughters, Francesca and Maple, alongside his wife of 24 years, Amanda Anka. The actor glowed with pride as his family joined him for the world premiere of his new series, Black Rabbit, at the Toronto International Film Festival. The event came more than eight years after their last family appearance together to celebrate Jason's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2017. He is fiercely protective of his girls and rarely shares insight into their family life.

Jason looked dapper in a dark green button-up shirt over a black tee, complete with black trousers and black dress shoes. Amanda opted for casual cool in a black button-up vest and black trousers, her brunette locks cascading down her back in soft curls. 18-year-old Francesca stunned in a sheer black minidress with black heels, while her 13-year-old sister stood tall in a brown slip dress.

Black Rabbit will follow an up-and-coming restaurateur as he is drawn into New York's underbelly after his brother returns with mounting debts. Jason will co-star alongside British actor Jude Law in the project. Despite being a private family man, Jason opened up about becoming a dad in a candid interview with The Daily Telegraph in 2014, sharing that fatherhood had come naturally to him.

"I guess you'd have to ask my kids what kind of a dad I am," he quipped. "I think I'm a good one. We certainly have a lot of fun together. The transition from non-dad to dad was a very natural one for me. I didn't [it] take on earlier than I should have, and I think because of that it's been very comfortable and enjoyable."

As for whether he would let Francesca and Maple enter the entertainment industry, Jason was adamant that they pursue other paths first. "I don't think I'd be super-supportive, only because I think any parent wants their child to go into a profession where, if they work hard and are the best at what they do, they're pretty much guaranteed employment and maybe even success," he reflected.

Jason stepped out with his rarely-seen daughters on Sunday night

"With show business, it's a lot less of a meritocracy. There are a lot of intangibles; a lot of luck. If they're starting at zero in any career, might as well pick one where, if they have a degree in it, they can anticipate some employment and maybe even good pay, promotion and longevity," he added. "I'll encourage [them] to do anything but this."

He shares Francesca and Maple with his wife Amanda

If they do decide to follow in their father's footsteps, the girls have a helping hand in Jennifer Aniston, the Ozark star's close friend, who loves to dote on his daughters. "She almost makes us parents look bad because she's so incredibly attentive and consistent with her curiosity and warmth," he told Vanity Fair. Jason and Jennifer became friends in the '90s after meeting through a mutual friend.

Jason shared that Jennifer is like a "co-mom" to the girls

"She's the first one to call or text about big dates in the girls' lives. She has questions about boyfriends," he continued. "She's almost closer to a co-mom with Amanda. She's been a part of their lives from the moment they were born."