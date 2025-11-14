Jason Bateman's wife and daughters look like models in the making for star-studded appearance

Jason Bateman is surrounded by beautiful women. The 56-year-old stepped out with his wife and teen daughters at the premiere of his animated movie, Zootopia 2, in Los Angeles on November 13. The actor was joined by his wife, Amanda Anka, and their daughters, Francesca, 19, and Maple, 13. And the family coordinated their looks. Jason wore a classic black suit with a grey shirt, Amanda, 56, wore a sheer, lacy black dress paired with an oversized blazer, and their daughters showed off their style in black dresses.

In the past, Jason has kept his family very private. But this red carpet was Francesca and Maple's second appearance this year. The girls joined their dad at the Black Rabbit premiere in Toronto in September. But before that, the last time the Bateman family walked the red carpet was at Jason's 2017 Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Jason's oldest daughter, Francesca, is a freshman in college and while neither her or her dad have made her school public, he revealed on his podcast, Smartless, that she still lives in Los Angeles. Save for a slew of public appearances throughout the years, including last night's red carpet, Francesca has remained largely outside of the spotlight.

The youngest Bateman, Maple, is barely a teenager. Like with her older sister, Amanda and Jason have done a good job of keeping details about their daughter's personal life out of the spotlight, and she has only made a string of public appearances through the years. Among them was crashing her dad's virtual appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! during the thick of the pandemic in April 2020, when she stood outside a glass window and waved at the camera.

© Getty Images Jason, Amanda, Francesca, and Maple stunning on the red carpet

Unlike his daughters, Jason had a very public childhood. He started acting when he was just 12-years-old on NBC's Little House on the Prairie. When Jason was 18, he became the Directors Guild of America's youngest-ever director after he directed three episodes of The Hogan Family. In 1987, he starred in Teen Wolf Too and despite its failure at the box office, he gained international notoriety.

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images Jason has been famous for most of his life

His life as a child star led to years of struggling with his drug and alcohol addiction. After welcoming Maple, Jason told Redbook: "Being a father of two is everything I wanted. I'm a big fan of marriage and being a dad. And my wife, Amanda, makes those things easy. She spoils me; she makes the husband part simple."

© Getty Images The actor and his daughter Francesca bond over sports

Jason is a very proud father. In 2009, the actor told Elle about Francesca: "Anyone who has a kid, when friends ask you if you have a picture, you go, 'Yeahyeahyeah,' and whip out your phone to show off. This was that times ten. Look up there. She's mine. And I love her."

© Getty Images He clearly loves his kids!

On whether he thinks he's a good dad, he told The Daily Telegraph in 2014: "I think I'm a good one. We certainly have a lot of fun together. The transition from non-dad to dad was a very natural one for me. I didn't [it] take on earlier than I should have, and I think because of that it's been very comfortable and enjoyable."