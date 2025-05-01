Meet Olivia Munn's kids with John Mulaney — and what they've said about whirlwind love story

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's romance may have been somewhat unexpected, but they are clearly meant to be.

Though the couple initially met in 2015, it wasn't until 2021 that they were romantically linked. Back in December 2020, it was reported that the former Saturday Night Live writer had checked into rehab to work on his battle with addiction, and his now-wife tweeted at the time: "Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this."

In May of the following year, he filed for divorce from his wife, Anna Marie Tendler, and shortly after, it was reported he and the The Newsroom alum were casually seeing each other; his ex reportedly shared in her memoir that they had been already separated when the pair got together.

© Instagram The Mulaney-Munn family

Then in September, John, during an appearance on his good friend and former SNL colleague Seth Meyers' late night show, announced that he was expecting his first child with Olivia. "I went to rehab in September [of 2020], I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife … Then in the spring [of 2021] I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia," he shared, ultimately adding: "I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible. And we're having a baby together."

"Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery," he maintained.

They have since then welcomed another child, a daughter, and in July 2024, they got married, with only their son and a witness in attendance. Get to know all about the adorable Mulaney-Munns kid below.

© Instagram Malcolm was born November 2021

Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, 3

Malcolm was born on November 24, 2021, and John and Olivia shared the news a month later, with the latter writing on Instagram on Christmas Eve: "My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays," while John wrote: "Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet. I'm very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."

Though Olivia and John had kept their relationship and family life largely out of the spotlight, as Malcolm grew up, his mom started sharing more and more candid glimpses of motherhood.

Olivia has also since also shared that contrary to what tabloids initially reported about their relationship, they weren't dating when she became pregnant. "It wasn't anything close to 'dating,'" she told GQ last year, confessing: "I barely knew him."

© Instagram Olivia learned of her cancer diagnosis near Malcolm's 2nd birthday

Still, John was eager for her to have the baby. The initial plan was for them to co-parent — she lived in Los Angeles and he in New York City for much of her pregnancy — however two months before she gave birth, they decided to raise Malcolm as a couple.

Malcolm turned three in November 2024, some months after Olivia revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023, from which she has since recovered. "This photo was taken last year just around the time I found out I had breast cancer. I remember this time fondly all because of this little boy. He's made me stronger and softer in ways I never knew I could be. Happiest birthday my sweet boy. You cracked my heart wide open," she shared in an Instagram post.

© Instagram The couple welcomed Méi via surrogacy

Méi June Mulaney

Shortly after sharing news of her breast cancer diagnosis, and that she underwent a double mastectomy and hysterectomy as a result, Olivia also shared that she went through an egg retrieval process as well so she and John could expand their family.

© Instagram Méi was born in September 2024

Then in September, she announced that they had welcomed a daughter, named Méi (pronounced may) which means plum in Chinese. "Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon," she shared on Instagram at the time, and reflected: "I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter. When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel."

"Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true. I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded," she concluded.