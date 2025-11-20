Inside Ella Langley and Riley Green's love lives following multiple CMA wins

Ella Langley and Riley Green had a night to remember on Wednesday November 19, as the duet partnership took away not one, but three CMA Awards for their song, "You Look Like You Love Me".

The pair took away the Single of the Year, Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year accolades, firmly cementing them as two of country music's most exciting stars of the moment. Ella also performed her latest song, "Choosin' Texas," during the 59th annual awards show.

Due to the topic of their song - which is based on a true story from Ella's personal experiences, capturing the initial sparks of attraction between two people and from the perspective of both the man and the woman - naturally the pair have often found themselves being asked about their own love lives, with many searches being on whether or not they are a couple.

HELLO! has taken a look into their love lives to see what they have said.

© FilmMagic Riley Green and Ella Langley have both responded to ongoing relationship rumors

Ella Langley's love life

Ella - who rose to fame in 2024 following her debut album, Hungover - has managed to keep her private life exactly that since becoming a well-known face of country music. The star appears to be single - or is at least very good at keeping her personal life out of the spotlight. She often shares posts on social media, but primarily keeps them focused on her work and upcoming events.

Ella has found herself making headlines concerning her romantic life over the past year, and has proven to have a great sense of humor when responding to rumors. Back in March, she shared a video on Instagram of herself singing 'Honky Tonk Angels' with her guitar, but fans were distracted by what resembled an engagement ring on her finger.

WATCH: Ella Langley teases relationship status

Comments included: "Lucky girl engaged" and "That ring!!" However, Ella soon shut down the speculation by sharing a second video of herself sitting in a dressing room while being handed a ring in a box. "That's frightening, married to my job," she said as she tried it on.

Ella and Riley have both individually denied rumors of any romance too. In September 2024 while talking to Taste of Country magazine, Ella said: "We're not dating, we're just friends."

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMA Ella at the 59th CMA Awards - where she won big

Riley Green's love life

Riley's personal life has had just as much interest as Ella's, and on Wednesday night at the CMA Awards, he was spotted sitting alongside influencer Bryana Ferringer.

Riley and Bryana had been spotted out together on a handful of occasions prior to the event, including by one TikTok user 'Countrysidecakes' arriving at the Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Colorado back in August, fuelling romance rumors, which they are yet to address.

© The Walt Disney Company via Gett Ella and Riley are great friends, and both very private about their personal lives

Bryana - who previously dated country star Tucker Wetmore - boasts over 31k followers on Instagram and is a popular beauty, fashion and lifestyle influencer.

She shared a backstage photo from the event on social media, featuring herself wearing her backless black dress. "In love with my dress from last night," she wrote in the caption.

© Instagram Bryana Ferringer - who was sat next to Riley Green - shared a backstage photo from the CMAs

Riley, just like Ella, has kept quiet about his love life, but has also addressed the speculation that the pair are in any way romantically linked. He told Nick Viall on his podcast, Going Deeper with Riley Green in December 2024: "I mean, Ella's probably too smart to date me anyway." He added that the pair had spoken about the inevitable rumors that would follow after releasing their duet.

"When we first started having the success that we did with that song, I told Ella, I was like, ‘There's gonna be a lot of things said, but we don't really get to play into it or not play into it. It's gonna be something that people enjoy, the same way that we do when we listen to the song," he said.